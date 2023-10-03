Kyle Pitts Fantasy Week 5: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Texans

Kyle Pitts and the Atlanta Falcons will meet the Houston Texans and their ninth-ranked passing defense (195.3 yards allowed per game) in Week 5, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

With Pitts' next game versus the Texans, should you think about him for your DFS roster? See below for more stats and info.

Pitts vs. Texans Game Info

Matchup: Atlanta Falcons vs. Houston Texans

Atlanta Falcons vs. Houston Texans Game Day: October 8, 2023

October 8, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 5.23

5.23 Projected Receiving Yards: 39.26

39.26 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.22

Projections provided by numberFire

Pitts Fantasy Performance

Pitts is currently the 30th-ranked fantasy player at his position (206th overall), putting up 11.7 total fantasy points (2.9 per game).

In his last three games, Pitts has compiled 77 yards and zero scores on nine catches (18 targets). From a fantasy perspective, he has produced 7.3 fantasy points (2.4 per game) during that stretch.

The high point of Pitts' fantasy season came against the Carolina Panthers in Week 1, when he compiled 4.4 fantasy points with zero rushing yards on zero carries. As a pass-catcher, he hauled in two balls (on three targets) for 44 yards.

From a fantasy perspective, Kyle Pitts' game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 2 was his worst of the campaign, as he put up just 1.5 fantasy points. He had two receptions for 15 yards on the day.

Texans Defensive Performance

Houston has not let a player record more than 300 yards passing against them in a matchup yet this season.

A total of Two players have thrown for at least one TD against the Texans this season.

Houston has not allowed more than one passing TD to any opposing QBs this year.

Houston has not allowed more than 100 yards receiving to an opposing player this season.

The Texans have allowed two players to catch a TD pass against them this year.

No player has caught more than one touchdown pass versus Houston this year.

No player has put up more than 100 yards rushing in a game against the Texans this season.

Houston has given up at least one rushing touchdown to five players this season.

The Texans have given up at least two rushing TDs to two players this year.

