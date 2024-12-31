Kyle Pitts Fantasy Week 18: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Panthers

Tight end Kyle Pitts is looking at a matchup versus the 16th-ranked passing defense in the NFL (219.4 yards conceded per game) in Week 18, when his Atlanta Falcons meet the Carolina Panthers, Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Is Pitts a DFS option for you this week, as he goes up against the Panthers? More stats and information can be found in this article, so take a look.

Thinking about playing Pitts this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Pitts vs. Panthers Game Info

Matchup: Atlanta Falcons vs. Carolina Panthers

Atlanta Falcons vs. Carolina Panthers Game Day: January 5, 2025

January 5, 2025 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 5.0

5.0 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 6.4

6.4 Projected Receiving Yards: 33.20

33.20 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.28

Projections provided by numberFire

Pitts Fantasy Performance

With 82.7 fantasy points in 2024 (5.2 per game), Pitts is the 12th-ranked fantasy player at his position and 177th overall.

In his last three games, Pitts has tallied 79 receiving yards and one touchdown on nine catches (11 targets). In terms of fantasy points, he has 13.9 (4.6 per game) during that period.

Pitts has compiled 15.3 total fantasy points (3.1 per game) in his last five games, grabbing 10 balls (on 19 targets) for 93 yards and one touchdown.

The highlight of Pitts' fantasy season so far was Week 8 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, when he completed 0.0% of his passes for zero yards and zero touchdowns with interceptions on his way to 21.1 fantasy points.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Panthers Defensive Performance

Carolina has allowed more than 300 yards passing to two players this season.

A total of 16 players have thrown for at least one TD versus the Panthers this year.

Carolina has allowed two or more TD passes to 10 opposing QBs this season.

The Panthers have allowed five players to pass for three or more TDs in a game this year.

Carolina has allowed more than 100 yards receiving to four players this year.

The Panthers have allowed 28 players to catch a touchdown pass versus them this season.

Carolina has given up at least two receiving TDs to five players this season.

Nine players have racked up over 100 yards rushing in a game against the Panthers this year.

Carolina has given up at least one rushing touchdown to 18 players this season.

The Panthers have allowed three players to score more than one rushing touchdown in a game this season.

Want more data and analysis on Kyle Pitts? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.