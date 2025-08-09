Kyle Pitts 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts is the 17th-ranked TE (by average fantasy draft position) entering this season, after posting 84.2 points a year ago (12th among all NFL TEs). Want to know more? For additional stats and fantasy projections, continue reading.

Kyle Pitts Key Fantasy Stats

Check out Pitts' fantasy outlook for 2025 per 2024 numbers and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2024 Fantasy Points 84.2 179 12 2025 Projected Fantasy Points 57.8 190 19

Kyle Pitts 2024 Game-by-Game

In his best game of the season, Pitts finished with 21.1 fantasy points -- four receptions, 91 yards and two touchdowns. That was in Week 8 versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. See the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Steelers 8.6 3 3 26 1 Week 2 @Eagles 2.0 4 3 20 0 Week 3 Chiefs 5.9 5 2 59 0 Week 4 Saints 0.0 3 0 0 0 Week 5 Buccaneers 8.8 8 7 88 0 Week 6 @Panthers 7.0 5 3 70 0 Week 7 Seahawks 6.5 9 7 65 0 View Full Table ChevronDown

Kyle Pitts vs. Other Falcons Receivers

The Falcons ran 53.0% passing plays and 47.0% rushing plays last season. They ranked 13th in the NFL in scoring. Below is a glance at how Pitts' 2024 receiving figures stack up against his Atlanta Falcons teammates:

Name Targets Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Kyle Pitts 74 47 602 4 13 Drake London 158 100 1271 9 24 Darnell Mooney 106 64 992 5 6 Ray-Ray McCloud 87 62 686 1 5

Want more data and analysis on Kyle Pitts? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.