FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

WNBA iconWNBA

Explore WNBA

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

More

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NFL

Kyle Pitts 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Kyle Pitts 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts is the 17th-ranked TE (by average fantasy draft position) entering this season, after posting 84.2 points a year ago (12th among all NFL TEs). Want to know more? For additional stats and fantasy projections, continue reading.

Getting ready for fantasy football season? Compete for cash prizes with FanDuel fantasy football by entering your lineup today!

Kyle Pitts Key Fantasy Stats

Check out Pitts' fantasy outlook for 2025 per 2024 numbers and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2024 Fantasy Points84.217912
2025 Projected Fantasy Points57.819019

Kyle Pitts 2024 Game-by-Game

In his best game of the season, Pitts finished with 21.1 fantasy points -- four receptions, 91 yards and two touchdowns. That was in Week 8 versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. See the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
Week 1Steelers8.633261
Week 2@Eagles2.043200
Week 3Chiefs5.952590
Week 4Saints0.03000
Week 5Buccaneers8.887880
Week 6@Panthers7.053700
Week 7Seahawks6.597650

Kickoff your FanDuel fantasy football league today!

Kyle Pitts vs. Other Falcons Receivers

The Falcons ran 53.0% passing plays and 47.0% rushing plays last season. They ranked 13th in the NFL in scoring. Below is a glance at how Pitts' 2024 receiving figures stack up against his Atlanta Falcons teammates:

Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
Kyle Pitts7447602413
Drake London1581001271924
Darnell Mooney1066499256
Ray-Ray McCloud876268615

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Want more data and analysis on Kyle Pitts? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup