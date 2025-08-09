Kyle Pitts 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts is the 17th-ranked TE (by average fantasy draft position) entering this season, after posting 84.2 points a year ago (12th among all NFL TEs). Want to know more? For additional stats and fantasy projections, continue reading.
Getting ready for fantasy football season? Compete for cash prizes with FanDuel fantasy football by entering your lineup today!
Kyle Pitts Key Fantasy Stats
Check out Pitts' fantasy outlook for 2025 per 2024 numbers and this season's projections from numberFire:
Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
|2024 Fantasy Points
|84.2
|179
|12
|2025 Projected Fantasy Points
|57.8
|190
|19
Kyle Pitts 2024 Game-by-Game
In his best game of the season, Pitts finished with 21.1 fantasy points -- four receptions, 91 yards and two touchdowns. That was in Week 8 versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. See the rest of his last-season game log below:
Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
|Week 1
|Steelers
|8.6
|3
|3
|26
|1
|Week 2
|@Eagles
|2.0
|4
|3
|20
|0
|Week 3
|Chiefs
|5.9
|5
|2
|59
|0
|Week 4
|Saints
|0.0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Week 5
|Buccaneers
|8.8
|8
|7
|88
|0
|Week 6
|@Panthers
|7.0
|5
|3
|70
|0
|Week 7
|Seahawks
|6.5
|9
|7
|65
|0
Kickoff your FanDuel fantasy football league today!
Kyle Pitts vs. Other Falcons Receivers
The Falcons ran 53.0% passing plays and 47.0% rushing plays last season. They ranked 13th in the NFL in scoring. Below is a glance at how Pitts' 2024 receiving figures stack up against his Atlanta Falcons teammates:
Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
|Kyle Pitts
|74
|47
|602
|4
|13
|Drake London
|158
|100
|1271
|9
|24
|Darnell Mooney
|106
|64
|992
|5
|6
|Ray-Ray McCloud
|87
|62
|686
|1
|5
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Want more data and analysis on Kyle Pitts? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.