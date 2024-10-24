Knicks vs. Pacers NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for October 25

Knicks vs. Pacers Game Info

Date: Friday, October 25, 2024

Friday, October 25, 2024 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Venue: Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York Coverage: ESPN, MSG, and FDS-IN

The New York Knicks (0-1) hit the court against the Indiana Pacers (1-0) as 5-point favorites on Friday, October 25, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN, MSG, and FDS-IN. The over/under is 225.5 in the matchup.

Knicks vs. Pacers Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Knicks -5 -110 -110 225.5 -110 -110 -210 +176

Knicks vs. Pacers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Knicks win (67.3%)

Knicks vs. Pacers Betting Trends

The Knicks won 44 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover or pushing 38 times.

The Pacers' ATS record as underdogs of 5 points or greater was 13-8 last season.

A total of 37 Knicks games last season went over the point total.

In 82 Pacers games last season, 43 of them hit the over.

New York had a worse record against the spread in home games (21-19-1) than it did in away games (23-17-1) last season.

Indiana was better against the spread at home (23-18-0) than away (22-19-0) last season.

Knicks Leaders

Jalen Brunson posted 28.7 points last year, plus 3.6 boards and 6.7 assists.

Per game, Mikal Bridges collected 19.6 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.6 assists. He also put up 1.0 steal and 0.4 blocks.

Karl-Anthony Towns posted 21.8 points, 8.3 rebounds and 3.0 assists. He also drained 50.4% of his shots from the floor and 41.6% from 3-point range, with 2.2 triples per game.

Josh Hart averaged 9.4 points, 8.3 boards and 4.1 assists. He sank 43.4% of his shots from the floor and 31.0% from beyond the arc, with 1.0 treys per game.

Last season, Precious Achiuwa averaged 7.6 points, 6.6 boards and 1.3 assists. He made 50.1% of his shots from the field.

Pacers Leaders

Pascal Siakam's numbers last season were 21.7 points, 7.1 rebounds and 4.3 assists per contest, shooting 53.6% from the floor and 34.6% from downtown, with an average of 1.1 made treys.

Tyrese Haliburton averaged 20.1 points, 10.9 assists and 3.9 boards.

Myles Turner collected 17.1 points, 1.3 assists and 6.9 boards.

T.J. McConnell collected 10.2 points, 2.7 boards and 5.5 assists.

Aaron Nesmith's stats last season were 12.2 points, 3.8 boards and 1.5 assists per contest, shooting 49.6% from the field and 41.9% from downtown, with an average of 1.9 made 3-pointers.

