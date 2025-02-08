Knicks vs. Celtics Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 8

Knicks vs. Celtics Game Info

Date: Saturday, February 8, 2025

Saturday, February 8, 2025 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET Venue: Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York Coverage: ABC and ESPN+

A pair of the NBA's best scorers face off when Jayson Tatum (seventh, 26.6 PPG) and the Boston Celtics (36-16) visit Jalen Brunson (eighth, 26.1 PPG) and the New York Knicks (34-17) on Saturday, February 8, 2025 at 8:30 PM ET on ABC and ESPN+. The Celtics are 2-point favorites. The point total in the matchup is set at 229.5.

Knicks vs. Celtics Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Celtics -2 229.5 -130 +110

Knicks vs. Celtics Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Knicks win (56.4%)

Knicks vs. Celtics Betting Trends

The Celtics are 21-30-1 against the spread this season.

The Knicks have played 51 games, with 26 wins against the spread.

This season, Celtics games have hit the over 24 times out of 51 chances.

Knicks games this season have hit the over 58.8% of the time (30 out of 51 games with a set point total).

Boston has a worse record against the spread in home games (9-17-0) than it does in away games (12-13-1).

When it comes to point totals, the Celtics hit the over more consistently in home games, as they've gone over the total 15 times in 26 opportunities this season (57.7%). In away games, they have hit the over nine times in 26 opportunities (34.6%).

Against the spread, New York has been better at home (14-12-1) than on the road (12-12-0).

Knicks games have gone above the over/under 59.3% of the time at home (16 of 27), and 58.3% of the time on the road (14 of 24).

Celtics Leaders

Tatum's numbers on the season are 26.6 points, 8.7 boards and 5.7 assists per game, shooting 45.1% from the floor and 35.7% from downtown, with an average of 3.6 made 3-pointers (sixth in NBA).

Jaylen Brown averages 23.2 points, 6.1 boards and 4.8 assists.

Derrick White is averaging 16.1 points, 4.2 rebounds and 4.1 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.9 steals and 1.2 blocked shots.

Payton Pritchard averages 13.9 points, 3.7 rebounds and 3.4 assists, shooting 47% from the field and 41.5% from downtown, with 3.2 made 3-pointers per game.

Kristaps Porzingis is averaging 19.1 points, 7 boards and 2 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.8 steals and 1.6 blocked shots.

Knicks Leaders

Karl-Anthony Towns averages 24.3 points for the Knicks, plus 13.6 boards and 3.3 assists.

Brunson's numbers on the season are 26.1 points, 2.9 rebounds and 7.5 assists per contest. He is sinking 48.9% of his shots from the field and 39.7% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.3 treys.

Josh Hart's numbers on the season are 14.3 points, 9.7 rebounds and 5.8 assists per contest. He is draining 55.8% of his shots from the floor and 34.3% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.1 treys.

Mikal Bridges averages 18.2 points, 3.1 rebounds and 3.3 assists. He is sinking 49.4% of his shots from the field and 36% from 3-point range, with 2.4 treys per game.

Per game, OG Anunoby gives the Knicks 16.4 points, 4.7 boards and 2 assists, plus 1.4 steals and 0.9 blocks.

