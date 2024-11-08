Knicks vs. Bucks NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for November 8

Knicks vs. Bucks Game Info

Date: Friday, November 8, 2024

Friday, November 8, 2024 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Venue: Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York Coverage: MSG and FDSWI

The Milwaukee Bucks (2-6) are underdogs (by 7.5 points) to break a four-game road losing streak when they visit the New York Knicks (3-4) on Friday, November 8, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET. The over/under for the matchup is set at 224.5.

Knicks vs. Bucks Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Knicks -7.5 -112 -108 224.5 -110 -110 -330 +265

Knicks vs. Bucks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Knicks win (74.9%)

Knicks vs. Bucks Betting Trends

The Knicks have gone 3-4-0 against the spread this season.

In the Bucks' eight games this season, they have three wins against the spread.

This season, Knicks games have hit the over four times out of eight chances.

Bucks games this year have gone over the point total 37.5% of the time (three out of eight games with a set point total).

Knicks Leaders

Karl-Anthony Towns is averaging 23.1 points, 13.0 boards and 2.3 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.7 steals and 1.0 block.

Jalen Brunson is averaging 25.3 points, 5.7 assists and 2.6 rebounds.

Josh Hart's numbers on the season are 13.9 points, 8.9 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game, shooting 55.4% from the floor and 29.6% from downtown, with an average of 1.1 made 3-pointers.

Mikal Bridges is averaging 16.1 points, 3.1 rebounds and 3.4 assists.

OG Anunoby's numbers on the season are 14.4 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.4 assists per contest, shooting 46.3% from the field and 43.2% from downtown, with an average of 2.3 made 3-pointers.

Bucks Leaders

Per game, Giannis Antetokounmpo gets the Bucks 31.0 points, 12.9 boards and 5.7 assists. He also averages 0.6 steals and 0.6 blocks.

The Bucks get 28.4 points per game from Damian Lillard, plus 4.5 boards and 6.8 assists.

Bobby Portis averages 13.3 points, 8.8 rebounds and 0.9 assists. He is making 47.5% of his shots from the field.

The Bucks are receiving 9.6 points, 5.3 boards and 1.5 assists per game from Brook Lopez.

Per game, Taurean Prince provides the Bucks 7.9 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.8 assists, plus 1.0 steal and 0.1 blocks.

