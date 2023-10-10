Kirk Cousins Fantasy Week 6: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Bears

In Week 6 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), quarterback Kirk Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings will face the Chicago Bears, who have the 31st-ranked pass defense in the NFL (286 yards allowed per game).

For more information on Cousins, if you're thinking about him for your DFS roster, scroll down prior to his upcoming matchup against the Bears.

Thinking about playing Cousins this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Cousins vs. Bears Game Info

Matchup: Minnesota Vikings at Chicago Bears

Minnesota Vikings at Chicago Bears Game Day: October 15, 2023

October 15, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 17.37

17.37 Projected Passing Yards: 271.20

271.20 Projected Passing TDs: 1.78

1.78 Projected Rushing Yards: 6.98

6.98 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.10

Projections provided by numberFire

Cousins Fantasy Performance

Cousins has compiled 100.3 fantasy points in 2023 (20.1 per game), which ranks him sixth at the QB position. Overall, he's the No. 7 player in fantasy football.

In his last three games, Cousins has put up 55.2 fantasy points (18.4 per game), completing 73-of-116 throws for 790 yards, seven touchdowns, and three interceptions. He's added 15 rushing yards on five carries.

The high point of Cousins' fantasy season came against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 2, when he collected 28.6 fantasy points with zero rushing yards on zero carries.

From a fantasy standpoint, Kirk Cousins delivered his worst fantasy-point total of the campaign (9.6 points) in Week 4 against the Carolina Panthers, passing for 139 yards and two touchdowns with two picks.

Kick off the NFL season with $200 in Bonus Bets - win or lose - when you place your first $5 bet!

Bears Defensive Performance

Two players have recorded more than 300 yards passing in a game against Chicago this year.

The Bears have allowed five players to pass for at least one TD in a game this season.

A total of four players have thrown for two or more TDs against Chicago this season.

The Bears have allowed three players to throw for three or more touchdowns in a game this season.

A total of one player has put up more than 100 yards receiving in a game against Chicago this year.

A total of 10 players have hauled in a TD pass versus the Bears this year.

Chicago has allowed two or more receiving touchdowns to two players this year.

The Bears' defense has not allowed a player to rack up more than 100 yards rushing in a game this season.

Chicago has allowed four players to score at least one rushing TD against them this year.

The Bears have not given up more than one rushing TD to an opposing player this season.

Want more data and analysis on Kirk Cousins? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.