Kirk Cousins Fantasy Week 4: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Panthers

Minnesota Vikings QB Kirk Cousins will be up against the ninth-ranked pass defense of the Carolina Panthers (192.3 yards conceded per game) in Week 4, at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Is Cousins a DFS option for you this week, as he plays the Panthers? More stats and information can be found below, so check it out.

Cousins vs. Panthers Game Info

Matchup: Minnesota Vikings at Carolina Panthers

Minnesota Vikings at Carolina Panthers Game Day: October 1, 2023

October 1, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 17.37

17.37 Projected Passing Yards: 259.57

259.57 Projected Passing TDs: 1.96

1.96 Projected Rushing Yards: 5.86

5.86 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.08

Projections provided by numberFire

Cousins Fantasy Performance

At the QB position, Cousins has been one of the top players in fantasy, as he ranks third in the NFL with 23.6 fantasy points per game (70.8 total points). Overall, he is fourth in fantasy points.

Last week against the Los Angeles Chargers, Cousins completed 64.0% of his passes for 367 yards, with three touchdowns and one interception with 10 rushing yards on the ground, good for 25.7 fantasy points.

Panthers Defensive Performance

Carolina is yet to allow someone to register over 300 yards passing in a game this year.

The Panthers have allowed at least one passing TD to two opposing QBs this season.

Carolina has not allowed more than one passing TD to an opposing QB this year.

Carolina has allowed more than 100 yards receiving to one player this year.

The Panthers have given up a touchdown catch by two players this year.

Carolina has not allowed an opposing player to catch two or more touchdown passes in a game this season.

No player has put up over 100 yards on the ground in a game versus the Panthers this year.

A total of three players have rushed for at least one touchdown versus Carolina this season.

A total of Three players have run for more than one touchdown against the Panthers this season.

