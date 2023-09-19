Kirk Cousins Fantasy Week 3: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Chargers

Minnesota Vikings QB Kirk Cousins will match up with the 32nd-ranked passing defense of the Los Angeles Chargers (333 yards conceded per game) in Week 3, at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Daily fantasy players, is Cousins worth considering for his next game versus the Chargers? See below, because we can help you make the right decision.

Cousins vs. Chargers Game Info

Matchup: Minnesota Vikings vs. Los Angeles Chargers

Minnesota Vikings vs. Los Angeles Chargers Game Day: September 24, 2023

September 24, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 19.65

19.65 Projected Passing Yards: 272.46

272.46 Projected Passing TDs: 2.29

2.29 Projected Rushing Yards: 8.31

8.31 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.13

Projections provided by numberFire

Cousins Fantasy Performance

Cousins has been one of the best players in fantasy at the QB position this season, ranking second with 22.6 fantasy points per game (45.1 total points). He is third in fantasy points among all players.

In two games this season, Cousins has accumulated 708 passing yards (64-of-88) with six passing TDs and one pick, leading to 45.1 fantasy points.

Last week against the Philadelphia Eagles, Cousins put up 28.6 fantasy points, amassing 364 passing yards with four touchdowns and zero picks.

Chargers Defensive Performance

One player has recorded more than 300 yards passing in a game against Los Angeles this season.

A total of Two players have thrown for at least one TD versus the Chargers this season.

A total of one player has thrown for at least two touchdowns against Los Angeles this season.

The Chargers have given up at least three passing touchdowns to one opposing QB this season.

A total of one player has put up more than 100 yards receiving in a game versus Los Angeles this year.

A total of Three players have hauled in a touchdown pass against the Chargers this year.

A total of one player has caught more than one TD pass versus Los Angeles this season.

No player has recorded over 100 yards rushing in a game versus the Chargers this year.

Los Angeles has given up at least one rushing touchdown to three players this year.

The Chargers have not allowed an opposing player to score more than one rushing TD against them this year.

