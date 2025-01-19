Kings vs. Wizards Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 19

Kings vs. Wizards Game Info

Date: Sunday, January 19, 2025

Sunday, January 19, 2025 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Venue: Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California Coverage: NBCS-CA and MNMT

The Washington Wizards (6-34) are heavy underdogs (by 17 points) to break a 16-game road losing streak when they visit the Sacramento Kings (21-20) on Sunday, January 19, 2025 at 9:00 PM ET. The matchup has an over/under of 234.5.

Kings vs. Wizards Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Kings -17 234.5 -1587 +900

Kings vs. Wizards Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Kings win (87.8%)

Kings vs. Wizards Betting Trends

The Kings have gone 16-23-2 against the spread this season.

Against the spread, the Wizards are 16-23-1 this season.

Games involving the Kings have hit the over 23 times out of 40 chances this season.

Wizards games this year have hit the over on 22 of 40 set point totals (55%).

Against the spread, Sacramento has played worse at home, covering eight times in 23 home games, and eight times in 18 road games.

The Kings have exceeded the over/under more consistently when playing at home, hitting the over in 13 of 23 home matchups (56.5%). In away games, they have hit the over in 10 of 18 games (55.6%).

Washington has performed better against the spread at home (10-13-0) than away (6-10-1) this season.

Wizards games have gone above the over/under less frequently at home (12 times out of 23) than away (10 of 17) this season.

Kings Leaders

Domantas Sabonis is averaging 20.6 points, 6.3 assists and 14.1 rebounds.

De'Aaron Fox averages 26.3 points, 5.2 rebounds and 6.1 assists, shooting 48.2% from the floor and 32.8% from downtown, with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game.

DeMar DeRozan averages 21.5 points, 3.8 boards and 3.9 assists, shooting 48.1% from the field.

Malik Monk's numbers on the season are 17.5 points, 3.7 boards and 5.5 assists per contest, shooting 43.8% from the field and 33.9% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.4 made treys.

Keegan Murray's numbers on the season are 12.1 points, 7.3 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest, shooting 42.4% from the floor and 32.4% from downtown, with an average of 1.9 made treys.

Wizards Leaders

Jordan Poole is averaging 21.9 points, 2.9 boards and 4.8 assists for the Wizards.

The Wizards are receiving 11.5 points, 8.1 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game from Jonas Valanciunas.

The Wizards receive 11.8 points per game from Alex Sarr, plus 6.7 boards and 2.3 assists.

Bilal Coulibaly averages 12.2 points, 5.1 boards and 3.5 assists. He is sinking 41.8% of his shots from the floor and 28.1% from beyond the arc, with 1.1 triples per contest.

Per game, Bub Carrington gets the Wizards 9.1 points, 4.2 rebounds and 4 assists, plus 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocks.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.