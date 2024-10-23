Kings vs. Timberwolves NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for October 24

Kings vs. Timberwolves Game Info

Date: Thursday, October 24, 2024

Thursday, October 24, 2024 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Venue: Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California Coverage: NBCS-CA and FDS-N

The Sacramento Kings (0-0) are favored by 1.5 points against the Minnesota Timberwolves (0-1) on Thursday, October 24, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET. The matchup airs on NBCS-CA and FDS-N. The over/under for the matchup is set at 227.5.

Kings vs. Timberwolves Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Kings -1.5 -108 -112 227.5 -110 -110 -130 +110

Kings vs. Timberwolves Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Timberwolves win (51.5%)

Kings vs. Timberwolves Betting Trends

The Kings compiled a 42-40-0 ATS record last year.

The Timberwolves had an ATS record of 11-7 as underdogs of 1.5 points or more last year.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 37 times in Kings games.

Last year, 41 of the Timberwolves' 82 games went over the point total.

Against the spread last season, Sacramento played worse when played at home, covering 18 times in 41 home games, and 24 times in 41 road games.

Minnesota performed better against the spread away (22-18-1) than at home (18-22-1) last season.

Kings Leaders

Domantas Sabonis recorded 19.4 points, 13.7 boards and 8.2 assists last season. He also drained 59.4% of his shots from the floor (ninth in NBA).

De'Aaron Fox collected 26.6 points, 4.6 boards and 5.6 assists per game last season. He also posted 2 steals (first in league) and 0.4 blocks.

DeMar DeRozan posted 24 points, 4.3 rebounds and 5.3 assists. He made 48% of his shots from the field.

Keegan Murray posted 15.2 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.7 assists. He sank 45.4% of his shots from the field and 35.8% from 3-point range, with 2.4 triples per contest.

Malik Monk posted 15.4 points, 2.9 boards and 5.1 assists per game, plus 0.6 steals and 0.5 blocks.

Timberwolves Leaders

Anthony Edwards recorded 25.9 points, 5.4 rebounds and 5.1 assists last season, shooting 46.1% from the floor and 35.7% from beyond the arc, with 2.4 made treys per game.

Rudy Gobert averaged 14 points last season, plus 1.3 assists and 12.9 rebounds.

Donte DiVincenzo averaged 15.5 points last season, plus 2.7 assists and 3.7 boards.

Naz Reid averaged 13.5 points, 1.3 assists and 5.2 boards.

Mike Conley averaged 11.4 points, 2.9 rebounds and 5.9 assists. At the other end, he posted 1.2 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

