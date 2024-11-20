menu item
NHL

Kings vs Sabres Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for November 20

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

The NHL slate on Wednesday includes the Los Angeles Kings facing the Buffalo Sabres.

Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this matchup on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Kings vs Sabres Game Info

  • Los Angeles Kings (10-6-3) vs. Buffalo Sabres (8-9-1)
  • Date: Wednesday, November 20, 2024
  • Time: 10:30 PM ET
  • Venue: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Kings vs Sabres Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Kings (-156)Sabres (+130)6.5Kings (-1.5)

Kings vs Sabres Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Kings win (59.9%)

Kings vs Sabres Puck Line

  • The Kings are favored by 1.5 goals versus the Sabres. The Kings are +154 to cover the spread, while the Sabres are -192.

Kings vs Sabres Over/Under

  • A combined goal total of 6.5 has been set for Kings-Sabres on November 20, with the over at +116 and the under at -142.

Kings vs Sabres Moneyline

  • Looking at the moneyline for Kings-Sabres, Los Angeles is the favorite at -156, and Buffalo is +130 playing on the road.

