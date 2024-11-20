Kings vs Sabres Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for November 20
Data Skrive
The NHL slate on Wednesday includes the Los Angeles Kings facing the Buffalo Sabres.
Kings vs Sabres Game Info
- Los Angeles Kings (10-6-3) vs. Buffalo Sabres (8-9-1)
- Date: Wednesday, November 20, 2024
- Time: 10:30 PM ET
- Venue: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California
- Coverage: ESPN+
Kings vs Sabres Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Kings (-156)
|Sabres (+130)
|6.5
|Kings (-1.5)
Kings vs Sabres Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Kings win (59.9%)
Kings vs Sabres Puck Line
- The Kings are favored by 1.5 goals versus the Sabres. The Kings are +154 to cover the spread, while the Sabres are -192.
Kings vs Sabres Over/Under
- A combined goal total of 6.5 has been set for Kings-Sabres on November 20, with the over at +116 and the under at -142.
Kings vs Sabres Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Kings-Sabres, Los Angeles is the favorite at -156, and Buffalo is +130 playing on the road.