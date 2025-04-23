NHL
Kings vs Oilers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NHL Playoffs First Round Game 2
The Wednesday slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Los Angeles Kings and the Edmonton Oilers.
Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.
Kings vs Oilers Game Info
- Los Angeles Kings (48-25-9) vs. Edmonton Oilers (48-29-5)
- Date: Wednesday, April 23, 2025
- Time: 10 p.m. ET
- Venue: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California
- Coverage: TBS
Kings vs Oilers Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Kings (-134)
|Oilers (+112)
|5.5
|Kings (-1.5)
Kings vs Oilers Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Kings win (60%)
Kings vs Oilers Puck Line
- The Kings are favored by 1.5 goals (+190 to cover). Edmonton, the underdog, is -240.
Kings vs Oilers Over/Under
- The Kings-Oilers game on April 23 has been given an over/under of 5.5 goals. The over is -128 and the under is +104.
Kings vs Oilers Moneyline
- Edmonton is the underdog, +112 on the moneyline, while Los Angeles is a -134 favorite at home.