NHL
Kings vs Kraken Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 7
The Los Angeles Kings are among the NHL squads busy on Monday, up against the Seattle Kraken.
Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.
Kings vs Kraken Game Info
- Los Angeles Kings (44-23-9) vs. Seattle Kraken (33-38-6)
- Date: Monday, April 7, 2025
- Time: 10:30 p.m. ET
- Venue: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California
- Coverage: ESPN+
Kings vs Kraken Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Kings (-225)
|Kraken (+184)
|5.5
|Kings (-1.5)
Kings vs Kraken Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Kings win (58.2%)
Kings vs Kraken Puck Line
- The Kings are favored by 1.5 goals. The Kings are +116 to cover the spread, with the Kraken being -142.
Kings vs Kraken Over/Under
- A total of 5.5 goals has been set for the Kings-Kraken game on April 7, with the over available at -102 and the under at -120.
Kings vs Kraken Moneyline
- Seattle is a +184 underdog on the moneyline, while Los Angeles is a -225 favorite at home.