NHL
Kings vs Flames NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 16
On Thursday in the NHL, the Los Angeles Kings are up against the Calgary Flames.
Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important info regarding today's NHL betting odds.
Kings vs Flames Game Info
- Los Angeles Kings (35-26-20) vs. Calgary Flames (33-39-9)
- Date: Thursday, April 16, 2026
- Time: 9 p.m. ET
- Venue: Scotiabank Saddledome -- Calgary, Alberta
- Coverage: ESPN+
Kings vs Flames Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Kings (-146)
|Flames (+122)
|5.5
|Kings (-1.5)
Kings vs Flames Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Kings win (56.8%)
Kings vs Flames Puck Line
- The Flames are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-215 to cover). And Los Angeles, the favorite, is +168.
Kings vs Flames Over/Under
- The over/under for Kings-Flames on April 16 is 5.5. The over is -128, and the under is +104.
Kings vs Flames Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Flames-Kings, Calgary is the underdog at +122, and Los Angeles is -146 playing on the road.