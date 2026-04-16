Kings vs Flames NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 16

On Thursday in the NHL, the Los Angeles Kings are up against the Calgary Flames.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important info regarding today's NHL betting odds.

Kings vs Flames Game Info

Los Angeles Kings (35-26-20) vs. Calgary Flames (33-39-9)

Date: Thursday, April 16, 2026

Thursday, April 16, 2026 Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET Venue: Scotiabank Saddledome -- Calgary, Alberta

Scotiabank Saddledome -- Calgary, Alberta Coverage: ESPN+

Kings vs Flames Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Kings (-146) Flames (+122) 5.5 Kings (-1.5)

Kings vs Flames Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Kings win (56.8%)

Kings vs Flames Puck Line

The Flames are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-215 to cover). And Los Angeles, the favorite, is +168.

Kings vs Flames Over/Under

The over/under for Kings-Flames on April 16 is 5.5. The over is -128, and the under is +104.

Kings vs Flames Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Flames-Kings, Calgary is the underdog at +122, and Los Angeles is -146 playing on the road.

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