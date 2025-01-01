FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NHL

Kings vs Devils Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 1

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Kings vs Devils Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 1

On Wednesday in the NHL, the New Jersey Devils are up against the Los Angeles Kings.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.

Devils vs Kings Game Info

  • New Jersey Devils (24-13-3) vs. Los Angeles Kings (21-10-5)
  • Date: Wednesday, January 1, 2025
  • Time: 6:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California
  • Coverage: NHL Network

Devils vs Kings Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Devils (-122)Kings (+102)5.5Devils (-1.5)

Devils vs Kings Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Kings win (52.7%)

Devils vs Kings Puck Line

  • The Devils are 1.5-goal favorites against the Kings. The Devils are +205 to cover the spread, and the Kings are -260.

Devils vs Kings Over/Under

  • Devils versus Kings, on January 1, has an over/under of 5.5, with the over being -124 and the under +102.

Devils vs Kings Moneyline

  • Los Angeles is a +102 underdog on the moneyline, while New Jersey is a -122 favorite on the road.

