Kings vs Devils Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 1

On Wednesday in the NHL, the New Jersey Devils are up against the Los Angeles Kings.

Devils vs Kings Game Info

New Jersey Devils (24-13-3) vs. Los Angeles Kings (21-10-5)

Date: Wednesday, January 1, 2025

Wednesday, January 1, 2025 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Venue: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California Coverage: NHL Network

Devils vs Kings Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Devils (-122) Kings (+102) 5.5 Devils (-1.5)

Devils vs Kings Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Kings win (52.7%)

Devils vs Kings Puck Line

The Devils are 1.5-goal favorites against the Kings. The Devils are +205 to cover the spread, and the Kings are -260.

Devils vs Kings Over/Under

Devils versus Kings, on January 1, has an over/under of 5.5, with the over being -124 and the under +102.

Devils vs Kings Moneyline

Los Angeles is a +102 underdog on the moneyline, while New Jersey is a -122 favorite on the road.

