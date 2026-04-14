Kings vs Canucks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 14

The Tuesday slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Los Angeles Kings and the Vancouver Canucks.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information regarding NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Kings vs Canucks Game Info

Los Angeles Kings (35-26-19) vs. Vancouver Canucks (24-48-8)

Date: Tuesday, April 14, 2026

Tuesday, April 14, 2026 Time: 10 p.m. ET

10 p.m. ET Venue: Rogers Arena -- Vancouver, British Columbia

Rogers Arena -- Vancouver, British Columbia Coverage: ESPN+

Kings vs Canucks Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Kings (-160) Canucks (+132) 6.5 Kings (-1.5)

Kings vs Canucks Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Kings win (62.4%)

Kings vs Canucks Puck Line

The Kings are favored by 1.5 goals. The Kings are +148 to cover the spread, with the Canucks being -184.

Kings vs Canucks Over/Under

A total of 6.5 goals has been set for the Kings-Canucks matchup on April 14, with the over available at +112 and the under at -138.

Kings vs Canucks Moneyline

Vancouver is the underdog, +132 on the moneyline, while Los Angeles is a -160 favorite despite being on the road.

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