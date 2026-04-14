NHL
Kings vs Canucks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 14
The Tuesday slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Los Angeles Kings and the Vancouver Canucks.
We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information regarding NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Kings vs Canucks Game Info
- Los Angeles Kings (35-26-19) vs. Vancouver Canucks (24-48-8)
- Date: Tuesday, April 14, 2026
- Time: 10 p.m. ET
- Venue: Rogers Arena -- Vancouver, British Columbia
- Coverage: ESPN+
Kings vs Canucks Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Kings (-160)
|Canucks (+132)
|6.5
|Kings (-1.5)
Kings vs Canucks Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Kings win (62.4%)
Kings vs Canucks Puck Line
- The Kings are favored by 1.5 goals. The Kings are +148 to cover the spread, with the Canucks being -184.
Kings vs Canucks Over/Under
- A total of 6.5 goals has been set for the Kings-Canucks matchup on April 14, with the over available at +112 and the under at -138.
Kings vs Canucks Moneyline
- Vancouver is the underdog, +132 on the moneyline, while Los Angeles is a -160 favorite despite being on the road.