NHL
Kings vs Canadiens Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 5
The NHL's Wednesday schedule includes the Los Angeles Kings taking on the Montreal Canadiens.
Kings vs Canadiens Game Info
- Los Angeles Kings (27-17-6) vs. Montreal Canadiens (25-23-5)
- Date: Wednesday, February 5, 2025
- Time: 10:30 PM ET
- Venue: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California
- Coverage: ESPN+
Kings vs Canadiens Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Kings (-250)
|Canadiens (+202)
|5.5
|Kings (-1.5)
Kings vs Canadiens Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Kings win (63.6%)
Kings vs Canadiens Puck Line
- The Canadiens are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Canadiens are -134 to cover the spread, and the Kings are +110.
Kings vs Canadiens Over/Under
- A total of 5.5 goals has been set for the Kings-Canadiens matchup on February 5, with the over available at -120 and the under at -102.
Kings vs Canadiens Moneyline
- Los Angeles is a -250 favorite on the moneyline, while Montreal is a +202 underdog on the road.