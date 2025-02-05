Kings vs Canadiens Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 5

The NHL's Wednesday schedule includes the Los Angeles Kings taking on the Montreal Canadiens.

Kings vs Canadiens Game Info

Los Angeles Kings (27-17-6) vs. Montreal Canadiens (25-23-5)

Date: Wednesday, February 5, 2025

Wednesday, February 5, 2025 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Venue: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California Coverage: ESPN+

Kings vs Canadiens Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Kings (-250) Canadiens (+202) 5.5 Kings (-1.5)

Kings vs Canadiens Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Kings win (63.6%)

Kings vs Canadiens Puck Line

The Canadiens are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Canadiens are -134 to cover the spread, and the Kings are +110.

Kings vs Canadiens Over/Under

A total of 5.5 goals has been set for the Kings-Canadiens matchup on February 5, with the over available at -120 and the under at -102.

Kings vs Canadiens Moneyline

Los Angeles is a -250 favorite on the moneyline, while Montreal is a +202 underdog on the road.

