Kings vs Blue Jackets Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for November 9

In NHL action on Saturday, the Los Angeles Kings face the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this game on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Kings vs Blue Jackets Game Info

Los Angeles Kings (8-4-3) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (5-5-2)

Date: Saturday, November 9, 2024

Saturday, November 9, 2024 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Venue: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California Coverage: ESPN+

Kings vs Blue Jackets Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Kings (-215) Blue Jackets (+176) 6.5 Kings (-1.5)

Kings vs Blue Jackets Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Kings win (68%)

Kings vs Blue Jackets Puck Line

The Blue Jackets are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Kings. The Blue Jackets are -144 to cover the spread, and the Kings are +118.

Kings vs Blue Jackets Over/Under

The Kings-Blue Jackets game on November 9 has been given an over/under of 6.5 goals. The over is +104 and the under is -128.

Kings vs Blue Jackets Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Kings vs. Blue Jackets reveal Los Angeles as the favorite (-215) and Columbus as the underdog (+176) on the road.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!