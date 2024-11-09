Kings vs Blue Jackets Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for November 9
In NHL action on Saturday, the Los Angeles Kings face the Columbus Blue Jackets.
Kings vs Blue Jackets Game Info
- Los Angeles Kings (8-4-3) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (5-5-2)
- Date: Saturday, November 9, 2024
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Venue: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California
- Coverage: ESPN+
Kings vs Blue Jackets Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Kings (-215)
|Blue Jackets (+176)
|6.5
|Kings (-1.5)
Kings vs Blue Jackets Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Kings win (68%)
Kings vs Blue Jackets Puck Line
- The Blue Jackets are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Kings. The Blue Jackets are -144 to cover the spread, and the Kings are +118.
Kings vs Blue Jackets Over/Under
- The Kings-Blue Jackets game on November 9 has been given an over/under of 6.5 goals. The over is +104 and the under is -128.
Kings vs Blue Jackets Moneyline
- The moneyline numbers for Kings vs. Blue Jackets reveal Los Angeles as the favorite (-215) and Columbus as the underdog (+176) on the road.