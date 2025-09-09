Khalil Shakir Fantasy Football Week 2: Stats and Projections vs. Jets

Buffalo Bills wideout Khalil Shakir will be up against the team with last season's fourth-ranked pass defense, the New York Jets (192.6 yards conceded per game), in Week 2 -- kicking off at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Khalil Shakir Week 2 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Buffalo Bills at New York Jets

Buffalo Bills at New York Jets Game Date: September 14, 2025

September 14, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 7.2

7.2 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 9.4

9.4 Projected Receiving Yards: 52.73

52.73 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.33

Projections provided by numberFire

Shakir 2024 Fantasy Performance

With 106.5 fantasy points (7.1 per game), Shakir was 40th at his position (and 135th in the NFL).

In his one game this season so far, Shakir had six receptions on nine targets, for 64 yards, and ended up with 6.4 fantasy points.

In his best performance last season -- Week 14 versus the Los Angeles Rams -- Shakir accumulated 16.6 fantasy points. His stat line: five catches, 106 yards and one touchdown.

Shakir accumulated 13.2 fantasy points in Week 3 against the Jacksonville Jaguars -- six catches, 72 yards and one touchdown -- which was his second-best performance last season.

Shakir accumulated 1.9 fantasy points -- two receptions, 19 yards, on two targets -- in his worst game of the year, Week 6 versus the New York Jets.

In his second-worst game of the season, Shakir ended up with 2.2 fantasy points -- two receptions, 22 yards, on six targets -- in Week 16 against the New England Patriots.

Jets Defensive Performance

New York gave up over 300 passing yards to only one QB last season.

The Jets allowed at least one passing touchdown to 13 opposing QBs last season.

Against New York last season, five players threw for at least two touchdowns in a game.

Against the Jets last year, no opposing QB threw for three or more touchdowns in a game.

Through the air, New York allowed more than 100 receiving yards to four players last season.

In terms of pass defense, the Jets allowed a touchdown reception to 17 players last season.

Against New York last year, one player hauled in more than one touchdown pass in a game.

Looking at run defense, the Jets allowed more than 100 rushing yards to five players last season.

In terms of run defense, New York allowed at least one rushing touchdown to 19 players last season.

The Jets allowed at least two rushing TDs on the ground to only three players last year.

