Khalil Herbert Fantasy Week 6: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Vikings

Khalil Herbert and the Chicago Bears will play the Minnesota Vikings and their 13th-ranked rushing defense (102.4 yards conceded per game) in Week 6, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Is Herbert a daily fantasy option for you this week, as he plays the Vikings? More stats and information can be found in this article, so take a look.

Thinking about playing Herbert this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Herbert vs. Vikings Game Info

Matchup: Chicago Bears vs. Minnesota Vikings

Chicago Bears vs. Minnesota Vikings Game Day: October 15, 2023

October 15, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 6.91

6.91 Projected Rushing Yards: 44.08

44.08 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.31

0.31 Projected Receiving Yards: 4.58

4.58 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.04

Projections provided by numberFire

Herbert Fantasy Performance

Herbert is currently the 22nd-ranked fantasy player at his position (80th overall), posting 41.5 total fantasy points (8.3 per game).

In his last three games, Herbert has posted 27.3 fantasy points (9.1 per game), running for 210 yards and scoring zero touchdowns on 35 carries. He has also helped out in the passing game with 23 yards on six grabs (10 targets) with one TDs as a pass-catcher.

The high point of Herbert's fantasy season came against the Denver Broncos in Week 4, when he compiled 18.2 fantasy points with zero passing yards, zero TDs, and picks. With his legs, he added 103 rushing yards on 18 carries (5.7 YPC) .

From a fantasy perspective, Khalil Herbert had his worst performance of the season in Week 3 against the Kansas City Chiefs, when he tallied just 1.5 fantasy points (7 carries, 31 yards).

Kick off the NFL season with $200 in Bonus Bets - win or lose - when you place your first $5 bet!

Vikings Defensive Performance

One player has recorded over 300 yards passing in a game against Minnesota this year.

A total of Five players have thrown for at least one TD versus the Vikings this year.

A total of three players have thrown for two or more touchdowns against Minnesota this year.

The Vikings have allowed one player to pass for at least three TDs in a game this year.

A total of three players have recorded over 100 yards receiving in a game versus Minnesota this year.

A total of Eight players have caught a TD pass against the Vikings this year.

Minnesota has given up two or more receiving touchdowns to one player this year.

One player has put up over 100 yards rushing in a game against the Vikings this season.

Minnesota has allowed three players to score at least one rushing TD against them this season.

A total of One player has rushed for more than one TD versus the Vikings this year.

Want more data and analysis on Khalil Herbert? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.