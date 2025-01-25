Kentucky vs Vanderbilt Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 25

SEC play on Saturday will see the the No. 9 Kentucky Wildcats (14-4, 3-2 SEC) visit the Vanderbilt Commodores (15-4, 3-3 SEC) at Memorial Gymnasium, starting at 2:30 PM ET.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Kentucky vs. Vanderbilt Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, January 25, 2025

Saturday, January 25, 2025 Game time: 2:30 PM ET

2:30 PM ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Arena: Memorial Gymnasium

Kentucky vs. Vanderbilt Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Vanderbilt win (57.9%)

Before you bet on Saturday's Kentucky-Vanderbilt spread (Kentucky -2.5) or total (165.5 points), check out the betting insights and trends below.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Kentucky vs. Vanderbilt: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Kentucky is 9-9-0 ATS this season.

Vanderbilt is 12-7-0 ATS this year.

As a 2.5-point underdog or more in 2024-25, Vanderbilt is 2-3 against the spread compared to the 6-7 ATS record Kentucky puts up as a 2.5-point favorite.

The Wildcats did a better job covering the spread on the road (6-4-0) than they did at home (8-10-0) last season.

The Commodores' winning percentage against the spread at home is .636 (7-4-0). Away, it is .500 (2-2-0).

Kentucky has covered the spread three times in five conference games.

Vanderbilt has posted two SEC wins against the spread this year.

Kentucky vs. Vanderbilt: Moneyline Betting Stats

Kentucky has been victorious in 10, or 71.4%, of the 14 contests it has been chosen as moneyline favorites in this season.

The Wildcats have a win-loss record of 10-1 when favored by -144 or better by sportsbooks this year.

Vanderbilt has gone 2-3 in games it was the underdog on the moneyline (winning 40% of those games).

When they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +120 or longer, the Commodores have a 2-3 record (winning 40% of their games).

Kentucky has an implied victory probability of 59% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Kentucky vs. Vanderbilt Head-to-Head Comparison

Kentucky has a +235 scoring differential, topping opponents by 13.1 points per game. It is putting up 89.2 points per game to rank second in college basketball and is giving up 76.1 per outing to rank 294th in college basketball.

Otega Oweh is 193rd in the country with a team-high 15.7 points per game.

Vanderbilt puts up 82.3 points per game (32nd in college basketball) while giving up 69.6 per outing (121st in college basketball). It has a +241 scoring differential and outscores opponents by 12.7 points per game.

Jason Edwards is ranked 93rd in college basketball with a team-high 17.4 points per game.

The Wildcats grab 36.3 rebounds per game (26th in college basketball) while allowing 32.7 per contest to their opponents. They outrebound opponents by 3.6 boards per game.

Amari Williams' 8.8 rebounds per game lead the Wildcats and rank 38th in college basketball play.

The Commodores record 32.1 rebounds per game (200th in college basketball), compared to the 31.3 of their opponents.

Devin averages 8.2 rebounds per game (60th in college basketball) to lead the Commodores.

Kentucky records 107.7 points per 100 possessions (seventh in college basketball), while giving up 92 points per 100 possessions (180th in college basketball).

The Commodores rank 36th in college basketball with 103.7 points scored per 100 possessions, and 79th defensively with 87.7 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!