Kentucky vs Colgate Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 11

The Colgate Raiders (2-8) will look to stop a four-game losing streak when they hit the road to play the Kentucky Wildcats (8-1) on December 11, 2024 at Rupp Arena.

Kentucky vs. Colgate Game Info and Odds

Game day: Wednesday, December 11, 2024

Wednesday, December 11, 2024 Game time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Location: Lexington, Kentucky

Lexington, Kentucky Arena: Rupp Arena

Kentucky vs. Colgate Picks and Prediction

Prediction: Kentucky win (90.8%)

Take a look at these betting insights and trends before you bet on Wednesday's Kentucky-Colgate spread (Kentucky -30.5) or over/under (157.5 points).

Kentucky vs. Colgate: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Kentucky has put together a 5-4-0 ATS record so far this year.

Colgate has covered four times in nine chances against the spread this year.

The Wildcats owned a worse record against the spread in home games (8-10-0) than they did in away games (6-4-0) last season.

Last season, the Raiders were 6-7-0 at home against the spread (.462 winning percentage). On the road, they were 7-7-0 ATS (.500).

Kentucky vs. Colgate Head-to-Head Comparison

Kentucky outscores opponents by 21.9 points per game (scoring 92.6 per game to rank first in college basketball while allowing 70.7 per contest to rank 169th in college basketball) and has a +197 scoring differential overall.

Otega Oweh ranks 203rd in the country with a team-leading 15.7 points per game.

Colgate has a -63 scoring differential, falling short by 6.3 points per game. It is putting up 67.1 points per game, 325th in college basketball, and is allowing 73.4 per contest to rank 246th in college basketball.

Brady Cummins' 11.3 points per game paces Colgate and ranks 778th in college basketball.

The Wildcats record 40.0 rebounds per game (fourth in college basketball) while allowing 34.2 per outing to their opponents. They outrebound opponents by 5.8 boards per game.

Amari Williams tops the Wildcats with 9.3 rebounds per game (28th in college basketball action).

The Raiders lose the rebound battle by 4.9 boards on average. They record 28.1 rebounds per game, 342nd in college basketball, while their opponents pull down 33.0.

Jalen Cox averages 5.0 rebounds per game (609th in college basketball) to lead the Raiders.

Kentucky scores 108.8 points per 100 possessions (ninth in college basketball), while allowing 83.0 points per 100 possessions (40th in college basketball).

The Raiders average 91.2 points per 100 possessions on offense (271st in college basketball), and give up 99.7 points per 100 possessions (341st in college basketball).

