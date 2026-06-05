Kentucky Derby Winners Who Skipped the Preakness and Won the Belmont

Only six horses have won the Kentucky Derby, skipped the Preakness, and raced in the Belmont Stakes, though that tally is expected to rise to seven this year with Kentucky Derby winner Golden Tempo bypassing the second leg of the Triple Crown and pointing directly to the final one at Saratoga Race Course.

Though skipping the Preakness and going straight to the Belmont Stakes with a Kentucky Derby winner is uncommon, it may be emerging as a common new trend. After all, assuming Golden Tempo does start in the Belmont? Though he will be only the seventh Kentucky Derby winner in history to go straight from Churchill Downs to New York, he will be the second in a row and the third since 2022 to miss the middle jewel of the Triple Crown.

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Golden Tempo Skipping the Preakness

Four days after Golden Tempo upset the Kentucky Derby, trainer Cherie DeVaux announced that she would point straight to the third Triple Crown race with Golden Tempo instead of going to Laurel Park for the Preakness Stakes on a two-week turnaround.

“Golden gave us the race of a lifetime in the Kentucky Derby, and we believe the best decision for him moving forward is to give him a little more time following such a tremendous effort,” DeVaux said. “His health, happiness, and long-term future will always remain our top priority. We are looking forward to pointing him toward the Belmont Stakes and are excited for what lies ahead with this very special horse.”

The five-week break between the Kentucky Derby and the Belmont Stakes will be more in line with the time off he has taken between his five previous races, which has ranged between four and six weeks. It also means he is taking a similar route that Sovereignty took last year for trainer Bill Mott – who also announced shortly after the Kentucky Derby that his winner would go straight to the Belmont instead of pursuing a Triple Crown run.

Kentucky Derby Winners Who Bypassed the Preakness and Raced in the Belmont Stakes

Six Kentucky Derby winners raced in the Belmont Stakes without starting in the Preakness Stakes. It almost looked like a tradition was unfolding at first – Aristides and Baden-Baden, two of the first three Kentucky Derby winners, did not race in the Preakness but did turn up in New York. However, it has only happened four times since.

None of the first five horses to win the Kentucky Derby and not contest the Preakness won the Belmont Stakes, though three of them hit the board: Aristides (1875) and Gato del Sol (1982) were second in the Belmont, and Baden-Baden (1877) finished third. However, Sovereignty successfully bucked that history in 2025. Bypassing Pimlico Race Course and contesting the final leg of the Triple Crown on five weeks’ rest, he won the Belmont Stakes over Journalism and Baeza – the 2-3 finishers in the Kentucky Derby as well – in spectacular fashion.

These are the horses who won the Kentucky Derby, did not start in the Preakness, and did start in the Belmont Stakes:

Year Horse Belmont finish 1875 Aristides 2nd 1877 Baden-Baden 3rd 1951 Count Turf 7th 1982 Gato Del Sol 2nd 2022 Rich Strike 6th 2025 Sovereignty 1st

Winners of the Kentucky Derby and Belmont But Not the Preakness

In 2025, Sovereignty became the first horse to win the Kentucky Derby, skip Preakness Stakes day, and win the Belmont. However, he is not the first horse to win the Kentucky Derby and the Belmont Stakes without winning the Preakness – though he did become the first horse to win those two races, but not the Preakness, in 30 years.

These are all 12 of the horses who won both the Kentucky Derby and the Belmont, but did not win the Preakness Stakes.

Year Horse Preakness finish 1923 Zev 12th 1931 Twenty Grand 2nd 1939 Johnstown 5th 1942 Shut Out 5th 1950 Middleground 2nd 1956 Needles 2nd 1963 Chateaugay 2nd View Full Table ChevronDown

Frequently Asked Questions: 2026 Belmont Stakes

Who is the morning line favorite for the 2026 Belmont Stakes?

Renegade, trained by Todd Pletcher and ridden by Irad Ortiz Jr., is the 2-1 morning line favorite for the 2026 Belmont Stakes. Renegade draws from post position 4 in the 9-horse field. Chief Wallabee, also trained by a top conditioner and ridden by Junior Alvarado out of post 3, is the second choice at 3-1, followed by Golden Tempo at 9-2. You can bet on the Belmont Stakes morning line favorite and the full field at FanDuel Racing.

When and where is the 2026 Belmont Stakes and what time is post time?

The 158th running of the Belmont Stakes takes place on Saturday, June 6, 2026, at Saratoga Race Course in Saratoga Springs, New York. Post time for The Test of the Champion is 7:04 p.m. ET. This is the third and final year the race will be held at Saratoga while Belmont Park undergoes a full reconstruction project. The race is contested at 1¼ miles due to the configuration of Saratoga's main track, shorter than the traditional 1½-mile distance at Belmont Park. The Belmont Stakes will return to a newly reimagined Belmont Park beginning in 2027. New FanDuel Racing users can place their first bet of $10 and get $50 back in Racing Bonus ahead of race day.

How can I bet on the 2026 Belmont Stakes and are there any promotions available?

You can bet on the 2026 Belmont Stakes winner and all associated wagering markets at FanDuel Racing. Belmont Stakes odds are available across win, place, show, exacta, trifecta, and superfecta markets. New FanDuel Racing users can take advantage of a promotional offer where you place your first bet of $10 on any race at any track and receive $50 back in Racing Bonus. Additional 2026 Belmont Stakes promos are available on FanDuel Racing. The full morning line odds for all 9 horses, including the 2-1 favorite Renegade and longshots Vitruvian Man at 30-1 and Ottinho at 20-1 — are listed above. Stay updated on live Belmont Stakes odds (fanduel.com/belmont-stakes-odds) as they shift ahead of the Saturday, June 6 post time.

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