Irad Ortiz, Jr.: 2026 Belmont Stakes Jockey Profile

Irad Ortiz, Jr. began riding in 2011, and since then, he has become one of the most successful and recognizable jockeys in the world. He has won over 4,500 races and is closing in on $400 million in purse earnings – and every year from 2017 through 2025, he has been the leading North American jockey by wins. He is a five-time Eclipse Award winner for outstanding jockey: he won three consecutive Eclipse Awards from 2018 through 2020, and another pair in 2022 and 2023.

It is also almost impossible to imagine any of the biggest race days without Ortiz having live mounts. He has been a superstar at the Breeders’ Cup World Championships: dating back to his win with Lady Eli in the 2014 Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies Turf, he has already won 23 Breeders’ Cup races. That includes a trio in 2025: the Breeders’ Cup Sprint with Bentornato, the Breeders’ Cup Turf Sprint with Shisospicy, and the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf Sprint with Cy Fair.

With the 2026 Belmont Stakes happening at Saratoga Race Course, all eyes will be on Ortiz. He has been a superstar at the upstate track: he has won seven leading jockey titles at Saratoga, including each of the last four summer meets.

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Irad Ortiz Jr. at the Belmont Stakes

Across the three Triple Crown races, Irad Ortiz, Jr. has done his best work in the Belmont Stakes – fitting, given that he is a longtime fixture at the New York tracks. He has two Belmont Stakes wins in 11 starts so far, with Creator in 2016 and Mo Donegal in 2022. Interestingly, he had to deal with a less-than-great trip from the rail in the Kentucky Derby with Mo Donegal before coming back with a better effort in the Belmont. Once again in 2026, he’ll be riding a good horse who was stuck on the rail at Churchill Downs, with Renegade.

Ortiz has hit the board four other times in the final jewel of the Triple Crown: Dr. Post (2020), Forte (2023), and Mindframe (2024) all finished second, and Hofburg (2018) was third.

Irad Ortiz, Jr. in the Triple Crown

Irad Ortiz, Jr. had struggled in the Kentucky Derby before 2026, running in it nine times and never hitting the board. However, he had his breakthrough in 2026. Though he didn’t win, he helped Renegade overcome a troubled trip from the difficult rail draw and had his horse right in the picture at the end, finishing second by a neck to Golden Tempo – ridden by his younger brother, Jose Ortiz.

Ortiz has ridden eight times in the Preakness between 2018 and 2026. He is still seeking his first Preakness win, though he ran second in the middle jewel of the Triple Crown with both Midnight Bourbon in 2021 and Blazing Sevens in 2023. In 2026, he rode Talkin for trainer Danny Gargan, finishing 11th in the field of 14.

Irad Ortiz, Jr. and 2026 Belmont Stakes Contender Renegade

Renegade hails from the barn of trainer Todd Pletcher, and Irad Ortiz, Jr. has been Renegade’s regular rider, taking the call for five of his six career starts.

He was in the irons for his debut on August 16 at Saratoga, in a 6 ½-furlong sprint that was just too short. Renegade chased on and missed place by half a length, though no one was in the same ZIP code as 17 ¾-length winner It’s Our Time. Ortiz did not ride Renegade for his next start, when he was disqualified against Paladin in a maiden special weight at Aqueduct; Ortiz was racking up a three-win day at Keeneland instead.

Ortiz returned to the saddle with Renegade for his stakes debut in the Remsen, where he rallied from midpack to prove a clear second best, two lengths behind the aforementioned Paladin. It was still a good effort against a horse who was a major Derby contender until an injury forced him off the trail, and Ortiz kept the mount for Renegade’s sophomore campaign.

Renegade showed promise at two but put it all together at three. Favored in the Sam F. Davis despite maiden status, he rallied well and rolled clear under Ortiz to win by 3 ¾ lengths, breaking his maiden and earning another handful of Kentucky Derby points. That earned him a ticket to the Grade 1 level for the Arkansas Derby at Oaklawn Park – a test Renegade passed with flying colors. He was last half a mile into the 1 ⅛-mile race, but rallied sharply into the lane and galloped clear to win by four lengths over Silent Tactic, a horse who ran consistently well in the Oaklawn prep series.

Ortiz rode Renegade once again in the Kentucky Derby. Though Renegade got roughed up early after breaking from the rail, Ortiz got him settled nicely toward the rear of the field. He began to make up ground around the turn, and even though he was bumped again in upper stretch, Ortiz kept him going, and he hit the wire only a neck by Golden Tempo. It was an excellent effort given the rough post position, and it’s something he can move forward from in the Belmont.

Frequently Asked Questions: 2026 Belmont Stakes

Who is the morning line favorite for the 2026 Belmont Stakes?

Renegade, trained by Todd Pletcher and ridden by Irad Ortiz Jr., is the 2-1 morning line favorite for the 2026 Belmont Stakes. Renegade draws from post position 4 in the 9-horse field. Chief Wallabee, also trained by a top conditioner and ridden by Junior Alvarado out of post 3, is the second choice at 3-1, followed by Golden Tempo at 9-2. You can bet on the Belmont Stakes morning line favorite and the full field at FanDuel Racing.

When and where is the 2026 Belmont Stakes and what time is post time?

The 158th running of the Belmont Stakes takes place on Saturday, June 6, 2026, at Saratoga Race Course in Saratoga Springs, New York. Post time for The Test of the Champion is 7:04 p.m. ET. This is the third and final year the race will be held at Saratoga while Belmont Park undergoes a full reconstruction project. The race is contested at 1¼ miles due to the configuration of Saratoga's main track, shorter than the traditional 1½-mile distance at Belmont Park. The Belmont Stakes will return to a newly reimagined Belmont Park beginning in 2027. New FanDuel Racing users can place their first bet of $10 and get $50 back in Racing Bonus ahead of race day.

How can I bet on the 2026 Belmont Stakes and are there any promotions available?

You can bet on the 2026 Belmont Stakes winner and all associated wagering markets at FanDuel Racing. Belmont Stakes odds are available across win, place, show, exacta, trifecta, and superfecta markets. New FanDuel Racing users can take advantage of a promotional offer where you place your first bet of $10 on any race at any track and receive $50 back in Racing Bonus. Additional 2026 Belmont Stakes promos are available on FanDuel Racing. The full morning line odds for all 9 horses, including the 2-1 favorite Renegade and longshots Vitruvian Man at 30-1 and Ottinho at 20-1 — are listed above. Stay updated on live Belmont Stakes odds (fanduel.com/belmont-stakes-odds) as they shift ahead of the Saturday, June 6 post time.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.