Jose Ortiz: 2026 Belmont Stakes Jockey Profile

Jose Ortiz has only been riding professionally since 2012, but he has risen to the top of his profession since then. He has won over 3,500 races and amassed purses of over $310 million, and has been in the top 10 in earnings and the top 15 by wins every year since 2013. He earned the Eclipse Award for outstanding jockey in 2017, the year he won the Belmont Stakes with Tapwrit and the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile with Good Magic – the first horse ever to break his maiden in the most important juvenile dirt race of the year.

Ortiz is a three-time leading rider at Saratoga, one of the most prominent people in the jockey’s room in New York. All eyes will be on him June 6 at Saratoga – he goes for his second career Belmont Stakes win with the horse he rode to Kentucky Derby victory five weeks before, Golden Tempo.

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Jose Ortiz at the Belmont Stakes

Jose Ortiz has ridden in the Belmont Stakes nine times, winning once in 2017 with Tapwrit for trainer Todd Pletcher. In that race, Tapwrit tracked the pace off of favored Irish War Cry and took over in the lane to win by two lengths, proving on the track the stamina suggested in his pedigree.

Ortiz has also been second in the Belmont Stakes three times: with Gronkowski in 2018, Tacitus in 2019, and Nest in 2022. 2026 will be Ortiz’s first year riding in the Belmont since that runner-up finish with Nest.

Jose Ortiz in the Triple Crown

Jose Ortiz has ridden in 11 editions of the Kentucky Derby. His victory this year with Golden Tempo was his first win in the Run for the Roses, though he has hit the board two other times. He rode Good Magic to a runner-up finish behind eventual Triple Crown winner Justify in 2018. The next year, he rode Tacitus to a third-place finish behind Country House; though Tacitus crossed the finish fourth, they were promoted to third after Maximum Security was disqualified for interference.

Ortiz has won one of the seven editions of the Preakness in which he has ridden. In 2022, he was in the saddle to guide the lightly-raced Early Voting to glory at Pimlico Race Course for Chad Brown, toppling the heavily-favored Epicenter. He has hit the board in the Preakness one other time: this year, when Chip Honcho chased on for third behind Napoleon Solo.

Jose Ortiz and 2026 Belmont Stakes Contender Golden Tempo

Jose Ortiz has been Golden Tempo’s regular rider: he has had the mount for all five of his career starts, and returns to ride in the Belmont Stakes.

Though Golden Tempo broke slowly in his six-furlong debut on December 20 at Fair Grounds, Ortiz didn’t panic. He settled the horse in last, got him a bit closer around the turn, mustered a strong response down the lane, and got him up to win by 1 ½ lengths in the end, despite the distance being far short of what his pedigree would suggest being his best.

That win earned him a ticket to the Kentucky Derby trail. Ortiz was back in the irons January 17 at Fair Grounds when he lined up for the Lecomte, where Golden Tempo was the 5-2 favorite even though he had yet to try two turns. Once again, he had to rally from last – and once again, he finished like a freight train, getting up by three-quarters of a length to beat Mesquite, his stablemate in the Cherie DeVaux barn.

Golden Tempo was third in his next two starts, behind Paladin in the Risen Star (G2) and then behind Emerging Market in the Louisiana Derby (G2). Both times, he got his usual trip – toward the rear early before making a run down the lane. However, speed held well enough in both of those races that Golden Tempo did not get all the way there.

In the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs, Golden Tempo was a long-looking last early – but with the opening quarter in 22.68 seconds and the opening half in 46.44 seconds in a 1 ¼-mile race, that was the perfect place for Golden Tempo to be. He gradually took closer on the final turn and in upper stretch, but even with just a furlong remaining, Golden Tempo had six lengths to make up. However, the son of Curlin had all the stamina his pedigree suggests he would, and he finished strongest of all. In one of the most thrilling moments in Kentucky Derby history, he hit the line a neck in front of Arkansas Derby winner Renegade, giving Jose Ortiz his first Kentucky Derby win – just ahead of a runner-up ridden by his younger brother Irad Ortiz, Jr.

Frequently Asked Questions: 2026 Belmont Stakes

Who is the morning line favorite for the 2026 Belmont Stakes?

Renegade, trained by Todd Pletcher and ridden by Irad Ortiz Jr., is the 2-1 morning line favorite for the 2026 Belmont Stakes. Renegade draws from post position 4 in the 9-horse field. Chief Wallabee, also trained by a top conditioner and ridden by Junior Alvarado out of post 3, is the second choice at 3-1, followed by Golden Tempo at 9-2. You can bet on the Belmont Stakes morning line favorite and the full field at FanDuel Racing.

When and where is the 2026 Belmont Stakes and what time is post time?

The 158th running of the Belmont Stakes takes place on Saturday, June 6, 2026, at Saratoga Race Course in Saratoga Springs, New York. Post time for The Test of the Champion is 7:04 p.m. ET. This is the third and final year the race will be held at Saratoga while Belmont Park undergoes a full reconstruction project. The race is contested at 1¼ miles due to the configuration of Saratoga's main track, shorter than the traditional 1½-mile distance at Belmont Park. The Belmont Stakes will return to a newly reimagined Belmont Park beginning in 2027. New FanDuel Racing users can place their first bet of $10 and get $50 back in Racing Bonus ahead of race day.

How can I bet on the 2026 Belmont Stakes and are there any promotions available?

You can bet on the 2026 Belmont Stakes winner and all associated wagering markets at FanDuel Racing. Belmont Stakes odds are available across win, place, show, exacta, trifecta, and superfecta markets. New FanDuel Racing users can take advantage of a promotional offer where you place your first bet of $10 on any race at any track and receive $50 back in Racing Bonus. Additional 2026 Belmont Stakes promos are available on FanDuel Racing. The full morning line odds for all 9 horses, including the 2-1 favorite Renegade and longshots Vitruvian Man at 30-1 and Ottinho at 20-1 — are listed above. Stay updated on live Belmont Stakes odds (fanduel.com/belmont-stakes-odds) as they shift ahead of the Saturday, June 6 post time.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.