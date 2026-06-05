Belmont Stakes Outlook for Kentucky Derby Winner Golden Tempo After Skipping the Preakness

After Golden Tempo made his breathtaking last-to-first rally to win the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs, trainer Cherie DeVaux did not immediately commit him to a next race, preferring to see how he came out of the race.

Though the Preakness Stakes and an attempt at a Triple Crown run used to be a given coming out of the Kentucky Derby, horses like Sovereignty and Rich Strike bypassing the Preakness and going directly to the Belmont in recent years have mapped out a new path. Those decisions suggested to modern trainers that it may be more important to keep a horse on something more akin to their usual race spacing coming out of the Kentucky Derby instead of pursuing the Triple Crown.

The Wednesday after the Kentucky Derby, DeVaux made her decision: Golden Tempo would not go to Laurel Park for the second leg of the Triple Crown, but rather target the Belmont at Saratoga Race Course five weeks after the Run for the Roses. “Golden gave us the race of a lifetime in the Kentucky Derby, and we believe that the best decision for him moving forward is to give him a little more time following such a tremendous effort,” DeVaux wrote. “His health, happiness, and long-term future will always remain our top priority. We are looking forward to pointing him toward the Belmont Stakes and are excited for what lies ahead with this very special horse.”

Golden Tempo is now the third healthy Derby winner in five editions of the Run for the Roses to bypass the second Triple Crown race. That move by trainer Bill Mott was a winning move for Sovereignty in 2025, who became the first horse to win the Kentucky Derby, bypass the Preakness, and score in the final jewel of the Triple Crown.

But, what are the chances of Kentucky Derby winner Golden Tempo at the Belmont Stakes?

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Golden Tempo Outlook for the Belmont Stakes

The Good: Belmont Stakes Timing

Though we don’t know how Golden Tempo would handle a two-week turnaround between the Kentucky Derby and the Preakness Stakes – he has never returned in such short order before – his race record makes it clear that a spacing much like the five weeks between the Kentucky Derby and the Belmont Stakes suits him beautifully.

Golden Tempo may not have won every one of his starts, but he has never run a bad race. He has never finished worse than third in five career starts, and even though he is a deep closer, he has always found a late run, even if the pace in front of him didn’t shape up particularly fast. In short, DeVaux has planned his campaign well: picked good spots for him and gotten him in form for race day every single time.

And, the five weeks between the Kentucky Derby and the Belmont Stakes matches up well with Golden Tempo’s other race spacing so far. It was four weeks between his debut maiden win and his score in the Lecomte (G3) and then another four weeks between the Lecomte and his third-place finish in the Risen Star (G2). He finished an even closer third five weeks later in the Louisiana Derby (G2), and then won the Kentucky Derby six weeks after that final prep race.

As much as some racing fans value traditions like the Triple Crown, it is becoming more common for trainers and owners to point for the Kentucky Derby as a singular goal in a larger plan, as opposed to putting their horse through the rush of all three races of the Triple Crown. DeVaux knows Golden Tempo can be at his best on about five weeks’ rest, so the decision to go straight from Churchill Downs to Saratoga makes perfect sense through that lens.

The Good: Belmont Stakes Distance

This one is a slam-dunk, especially since the Belmont Stakes is being run at Saratoga for the third and final time while the Belmont Park rebuilding finishes.

Even the classic 1 ½-mile Belmont Stakes distance would be interesting for Golden Tempo to try, since he has one of the best long-distance pedigrees in his class: by rock-solid stamina influence Curlin out of Carrumba, a Bernardini mare who was a graded-stakes winner at 1 ⅛ miles and who is from the deep family of Dancinginmydreams. He finished with enough elan in both the Louisiana Derby and Kentucky Derby to be an interesting prospect going even longer.

But, with the Belmont at Saratoga one last time, there’s not even that kind of guesswork. Because of where the gate has to go, the Belmont is a 1 ¼-mile race at Saratoga. It’s a distance that Golden Tempo has won at – he’s the only horse in the Belmont Stakes who has won at that distance, and especially on five weeks’ rest, there’s no reason he won’t love it again.

The Bad: Belmont Stakes Pace Setup

For the most part, a trainer can handle their horse’s race spacing. They can’t control for a horse getting sick or acting up behind the gate, or for severe weather, but in general, they have a good amount of control – and, if nothing else, a trainer can always make it such that a horse doesn’t have to race on too short a turnaround.

A trainer can control the distance of the races in which they enter a horse. There may not be as many races as a trainer may want at a certain distance, especially for a horse like Golden Tempo, who thrives going so long – but in this case, the Belmont Stakes is a 1 ¼-mile race five weeks after the Kentucky Derby, a brilliant spot given the lines already on Golden Tempo’s past performances.

However, a trainer cannot control who else enters a race. Golden Tempo is a deep closer: he doesn’t have a lot of early speed, but he has a lot of stamina, and he has more turn of foot down the lane than the average dirt horse. He has gained ground late in every one of his races so far, but whether he gets all the way there or has to settle for a minor award has depended on how well speed is holding.

Golden Tempo got an extremely good setup in the Kentucky Derby, a field of 18 horses including multiple one-way speed types. The Belmont, on the other hand, drew a field of nine with no one-way speed whatsoever. There are a few horses in the field who can show early pace: Growth Equity is drawn the best of it, though Powershift and even Ottinho could go. But, no one needs to make the front, and a ding-dong duel is unlikely to materialize. Golden Tempo is consistent and classy enough to make a late run, but may be an underlay to get all the way there.

Frequently Asked Questions: 2026 Belmont Stakes

Who is the morning line favorite for the 2026 Belmont Stakes?

Renegade, trained by Todd Pletcher and ridden by Irad Ortiz Jr., is the 2-1 morning line favorite for the 2026 Belmont Stakes. Renegade draws from post position 4 in the 9-horse field. Chief Wallabee, also trained by a top conditioner and ridden by Junior Alvarado out of post 3, is the second choice at 3-1, followed by Golden Tempo at 9-2. You can bet on the Belmont Stakes morning line favorite and the full field at FanDuel Racing.

When and where is the 2026 Belmont Stakes and what time is post time?

The 158th running of the Belmont Stakes takes place on Saturday, June 6, 2026, at Saratoga Race Course in Saratoga Springs, New York. Post time for The Test of the Champion is 7:04 p.m. ET. This is the third and final year the race will be held at Saratoga while Belmont Park undergoes a full reconstruction project. The race is contested at 1¼ miles due to the configuration of Saratoga's main track, shorter than the traditional 1½-mile distance at Belmont Park. The Belmont Stakes will return to a newly reimagined Belmont Park beginning in 2027. New FanDuel Racing users can place their first bet of $10 and get $50 back in Racing Bonus ahead of race day.

How can I bet on the 2026 Belmont Stakes and are there any promotions available?

You can bet on the 2026 Belmont Stakes winner and all associated wagering markets at FanDuel Racing. Belmont Stakes odds are available across win, place, show, exacta, trifecta, and superfecta markets. New FanDuel Racing users can take advantage of a promotional offer where you place your first bet of $10 on any race at any track and receive $50 back in Racing Bonus. Additional 2026 Belmont Stakes promos are available on FanDuel Racing. The full morning line odds for all 9 horses, including the 2-1 favorite Renegade and longshots Vitruvian Man at 30-1 and Ottinho at 20-1 — are listed above. Stay updated on live Belmont Stakes odds (fanduel.com/belmont-stakes-odds) as they shift ahead of the Saturday, June 6 post time.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.