Kentucky Derby Results 2024

Before looking ahead to the 2025 edition of the Run for the Roses, it’s a great time to look back to the 2024 Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs. It was the 150th Kentucky Derby, and this milestone edition featured one of the most exciting finishes in Kentucky Derby history, as the top three horses needed a photo finish to separate them.

The 150th running of the Kentucky Derby

The pace of the Kentucky Derby was a quick one, thanks to an early speed duel between long shots Track Phantom and Just Steel. If someone sitting on the pace was good enough, they would have their day at Churchill Downs, but several very good horses were coming to run them down.

Mystik Dan got first run. Drawn in gate 3 and saving ground behind the leaders throughout, the son of Goldencents squeezed through a tight hole between the rail and Track Phantom approaching the quarter pole. He cleared off into the lane, opening two lengths on the field by the middle of the stretch.

Sierra Leone and Forever Young, both near the rear, had meanwhile gained ground outside horses. They battled down the lane side by side, Sierra Leone outside, Forever Young inside, bumping into each other as their jockeys asked for everything they had. Both of them gained ground on Mystik Dan with every stride, as Hernandez implored his mount to hold on to the wire.

After 1 ¼ miles on the dirt, the trio hit the finish line so close together that it took a tense photo finish to determine who won. After taking the shortest way around and getting first run, Mystik Dan held on for the win. It was just a nose back to Sierra Leone, and another nose to Forever Young, who became the first Japan-based horse to hit the board in the run for the roses.

Fierceness, the 3-1 favorite after earning juvenile champion honors and winning the Florida Derby impressively, became the first Kentucky Derby favorite since the advent of the points era to finish out of the superfecta on the first Saturday in May. He hopped at the start, sent forth to prompt the early pace, but weakened to finish 15th.

2024 Kentucky Derby Winner

Mystik Dan was conditioned by trainer Kenneth McPeek for owners 4 G Racing, Valley View Farm, Lance Gasaway, and Daniel Hamby. Brian Hernandez, Jr., his Kentucky Derby rider, was his regular rider and frequently rides first-call for McPeek.

Though he had won the Southwest Stakes (G3) two starts before the Kentucky Derby, Mystik Dan had settled for third in his final prep—6 ¼ lengths behind Muth in the Arkansas Derby (G1). That led many bettors to discount him at Churchill Downs. Those who were willing to give him another try were rewarded handsomely, as a $2 win bet on Mystik Dan in the Kentucky Derby enjoyed a $39.22 win payout.

2024 Kentucky Derby Full Field Results

This is the finish order of the 2024 Kentucky Derby, including the finishing position, post position, trainer, jockey, and post-time odds for each horse.

Finish Post Horse Trainer Jockey Odds 1 3 Mystik Dan Kenny McPeek Brian Hernandez, Jr. 18.61-1 2 2 Sierra Leone Chad Brown Tyler Gaffalione 4.79-1 3 10 Forever Young Yoshito Yahagi Ryusei Sakai 7.03-1 4 4 Catching Freedom Brad Cox Flavien Prat 8.47-1 5 9 T O Password Daisuke Takayanagi Kazushi Kimura 48.20-1 6 18 Resilience Bill Mott Junior Alvarado 31.85-1 7 17 Stronghold Phil D’Amato Antonio Fresu 35.55-1 View Full Table ChevronDown

Encinohad qualified for the main field, but was scratched, letting Epic Ride into the Run for the Roses. Mugatu scratched because he did not draw in.

Kentucky Derby - Kentucky Oaks Double

Not only was the Derby win exciting because of the slim margin and long shot odds, the victory crowned a historic weekend for Mystik Dan’s trainer and jockey, Kenny McPeek and Brian Hernandez, Jr.

On May 3, 2024, McPeek and Hernandez sent out Thorpedo Anna for the Kentucky Oaks. On the strength of her victory in the Fantasy Stakes (G3) at Oaklawn, she was the 4.49-1 second favorite in the race, behind only reigning juvenile champion Just F Y I. She moved comfortably despite setting a pressured pace, opened up in the lane, and bounded clear to win by 4 ¾ lengths.

That decisive victory marked Thorpedo Anna as the leader of the 3-year-old filly division. She kept on delivering all year long, all the way through her win in the Breeders’ Cup Distaff. Her only loss was a narrow decision behind Fierceness in the Travers (G1), a race she likely would have won had it been a stride or two longer. Her consistent, brilliant campaign earned her Horse of the Year honors.

It also made McPeek the first trainer since 1952 to sweep the Kentucky Derby and Kentucky Oaks in the same year. Ben Jones did it in 1952 with Oaks winner Real Delight and Derby winner Hill Gail. Jones also swept the double in 1949, and Herbert J. Thompson was the first in 1933.

With Thorpedo Anna and Mystik Dan, Hernandez became the first jockey since Calvin Borel in 2009 (Rachel Alexandra, Mine That Bird) to sweep the double. Hernandez became the eighth jockey to accomplish the feat, dating back to Isaac Murphy in 1884.

