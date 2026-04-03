Keeneland Racetrack Picks: Blue Grass Stakes Day, 4/4/26

Key Takeaways:

Opening Saturday at Keeneland Race Course brings one of the deepest programs of the spring, where large fields across multiple graded stakes create opportunities for Keeneland picks—especially in turf races where pace pressure and trip dynamics often determine the outcome.

In the Appalachian Stakes, a projected honest tempo plays directly into the strengths of Lion Lake, whose proven closing kick and prior experience over the Keeneland course position her well to finish strongly at the mile distance.

The pace setup in the Madison Stakes favors a tracking runner, giving Clicquot a practical path to sit just behind the early leaders and make her move turning for home.

In a wide-open edition of the Shakertown Stakes, versatility becomes a meaningful asset, and runners like Joe Shiesty and My Boy Prince have shown the adaptability needed to navigate a crowded turf sprint.

Though the track has been quiet at Keeneland since the fall meet ended last October, op-class action is back in Lexington! Saturday, April 4, is the signature day of the Keeneland spring horse racing meet – a card headlined by the Grade 1, $1 million Blue Grass Stakes, one of the most exciting and historic prep races for the Kentucky Derby. The race offers enough points to virtually guarantee the top two finishers a trip to Churchill Downs, so it means a lot. But, the Blue Grass isn’t all there is to opening Saturday at Keeneland!

The 11-race Saturday card at Keeneland features five graded stakes. In addition to the Blue Grass, there is also the Madison (G1) for top-class older filly and mare sprinters on the dirt track, the Commonwealth (G3) for older open-company dirt sprinters, the Appalachian (G2) for sophomore filly turf milers, and the Shakertown (G2), one of the spring’s feature races for older turf sprinters.

The card gets underway at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time. You can depend on FanDuel TV to keep you up to date with the latest news about the Thoroughbred racing action at Keeneland and all over the country, including final-round Derby preps at both Aqueduct and Santa Anita as well. Make sure to check the news and scratches before getting your bets down – they can affect the pace and class balances, and an informed horseplayer is a successful horseplayer. And don’t forget, you can get past performances and bet every race online at FanDuel!

Keeneland Horse Racing Free Picks – 2026 Blue Grass Stakes Day Best Bets

Here are three expert picks in stakes races at Keeneland on Blue Grass day:

Race 8: Appalachian (G2), one mile on the turf course - Lion Lake, Faithful Departed

FanDuel odds: 9-2 and 20-1

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Lion Lake (9-2) fired a shot across the bow of the sophomore turf division last out in the Herecomesthebride (G3), stepping up from maiden company to then beat divisional leader Sister Troienne by a head. She came from a few lengths off the pace that day, and showed in her maiden races that she can even come from a little further back than that. With no shortage of early speed in this race – a lively pace that Sister Troienne should be close to – it sets up well for Lion Lake to uncork her stretch run once again. It’s also a positive that she ran a good second last year over the Keeneland track – she was beaten, but that 5 ½-furlong trip was shorter than her best, and now she gets the full mile.

Faithful Departed (20-1) has class to prove here – she broke her maiden for a $50,000 tag at Fair Grounds two back. But then, she came back to prove that she’s better than the claiming level, rallying for a close second in the Black Cat LaCombe at Fair Grounds four weeks ago. Now she is reunited with Jareth Loveberry, who rode her to her maiden victory two back, and got her to make a sharp late run despite a pedestrian pace in front of her. The pace should be far more honest this time out, and if she can run back to her last (or even take another little step forward), she’ll be in the mix late at a massive price for trainer Grant Forster.

Race 9: Madison (G1), seven furlongs on the dirt track - Clicquot, Eclatant

FanDuel odds: 6-1 and 4-1

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The Madison drew a competitive field of eight horses. And, though it’s good to be at least forwardly placed at Keeneland, the presence of Mystic Lake, R Disaster, and Grand Job set up nicely for a horse who can draft just off that battle and overhaul them late.

Clicquot (6-1) makes her first start since November, but trainer Brendan Walsh is solid off the bench, and she returns to an extended sprint at Keeneland – the same place she broke her maiden in dazzling fashion last year at about seven furlongs. She has the speed to get close, even in a one-turn race, but proved in the Indiana Oaks (G3) and the Cotillion (G1) last year that she can win from a tracking spot as well, giving elite jockey Flavien Prat plenty of options for how to ride this daughter of Quality Road. And, as the newly-turned-four-year-old who still has to prove herself against older company, she has done enough to merit a shot at a solid middle price.

Eclatant (4-1), another four-year-old, has already proven herself to some extent against older. Though this will be her first stakes race against her elders, she won a top-shelf allowance in stalk-and-pounce fashion at Gulfstream on February 15, going 6 ½ furlongs. The rail tends to play well at Keeneland, and connections Brad Cox and Irad Ortiz, Jr. both have a history of showing up big time in big-time races. She showed a flash of class last year, winning the Forward Gal (G3) at seven furlongs last year at Gulfstream, and any progression from her seasonal debut puts her in the mix for more graded glory.

Race 10: Shakertown (G2), 5 ½ furlongs on the turf course - Joe Shiesty, My Boy Prince

FanDuel odds: 8-1 and 6-1

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With a competitive, overflow field, the Shakertown is the sort of race where anyone who cracks the puzzle and cashes a ticket is going to make good money. Joe Shiesty (8-1) comes into this race off of a pair of wins at Turfway, and may get a bit overlooked on the switch back to grass, especially with under-the-radar connections (trainer Eric Foster and jockey Fernando De La Cruz) in his corner. And yet, he outran his odds last fall at Keeneland in the Woodford, rallying to finish third, beaten only a neck by the world-class Khaadem. That day, he rallied from a couple of lengths back, as well, proving that he’s not just one-way speed. This versatility should help him figure out a trip from this near-outside gate.

My Boy Prince (6-1) steps up in class from his last two wins in minor stakes in Florida, but has plenty of back class, including a runner-up finish in the Jaipur (G1) over this distance at Saratoga last year. He handled a relatively-inside post in a big field last out when he won the five-furlong turf dash at Tampa Bay Downs, showing that he can run a winning race even from a little further off the pace than he usually settles. The fact that he has options helps him in a large and potentially chaotic field, and if he holds his form from Florida over this slightly better distance, he can hold his place as one of North America’s top turf sprinters.

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