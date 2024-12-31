Kareem Hunt Fantasy Week 18: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Broncos

In Week 18 (Sunday at 4:25 PM ET), running back Kareem Hunt and the Kansas City Chiefs will face the Denver Broncos, who have the eighth-ranked run defense in the league (100.8 yards conceded per game).

Thinking about Hunt for your DFS lineup, with his next game versus the Broncos? We've got stats and information for you below.

Hunt vs. Broncos Game Info

Matchup: Kansas City Chiefs at Denver Broncos

Kansas City Chiefs at Denver Broncos Game Day: January 5, 2025

January 5, 2025 Game Time: 4:25 PM

4:25 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 4.8

4.8 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 5.2

5.2 Projected Rushing Yards: 29.83

29.83 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.17

0.17 Projected Receiving Yards: 5.88

5.88 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.03

Projections provided by numberFire

Hunt Fantasy Performance

Hunt is currently the 30th-ranked fantasy player at his position (93rd overall), posting 132.4 total fantasy points (10.2 per game).

In his last three games, Hunt has put up 26.8 fantasy points (8.9 per game), running for 120 yards and scoring two touchdowns on 33 carries. He has also contributed 28 yards on three catches (five targets) as a pass-catcher.

Hunt has 31.2 total fantasy points (6.2 per game) in his last five games, carrying the ball 45 times for 151 yards with two touchdowns. In the receiving game, he has added 41 yards on six catches (10 targets).

The peak of Hunt's season as a fantasy producer came against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 7, as he put up 20.3 fantasy points by scampering for 78 yards and two TDs on 22 attempts. In the receiving game, he caught two passes on two targets for five yards.

From a fantasy perspective, Kareem Hunt let down his fantasy managers against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 13, when he managed only 1.5 fantasy points (7 carries, 15 yards). It was his worst fantasy effort of the campaign.

Broncos Defensive Performance

Two players have recorded over 300 yards passing in a game against Denver this year.

The Broncos have allowed 13 players to pass for at least one TD in a game this year.

Denver has allowed five players to pass for at least two TDs in a game this year.

The Broncos have allowed at least three passing touchdowns to three opposing QBs this year.

Denver has allowed six players to pile up more than 100 yards receiving in a game this season.

The Broncos have allowed 18 players to catch a TD pass against them this year.

Denver has allowed three players to catch two or more TD passes in a game this year.

The Broncos have allowed more than 100 yards on the ground to three players this year.

A total of eight players have rushed for at least one touchdown versus Denver this season.

A total of Two players have run for more than one touchdown against the Broncos this season.

