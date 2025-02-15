Kansas vs Utah Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 15

Big 12 action on Saturday will see the the No. 17 Kansas Jayhawks (17-7, 8-5 Big 12) visit the Utah Utes (13-11, 5-8 Big 12) at Jon M. Huntsman Center, tipping off at 10:00 PM ET.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Kansas vs. Utah Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, February 15, 2025

Saturday, February 15, 2025 Game time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Salt Lake City, Utah

Salt Lake City, Utah Arena: Jon M. Huntsman Center

Kansas vs. Utah Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Kansas win (70.2%)

Before making a bet on Saturday's Kansas-Utah spread (Kansas -6.5) or total (145.5 points), take a look at the betting trends and insights below.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Kansas vs. Utah: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Kansas has covered 11 times in 24 games with a spread this season.

Utah has covered 11 times in 24 chances against the spread this season.

As a 6.5-point favorite or more in 2024-25, Kansas is 7-8 against the spread compared to the 1-5 ATS record Utah racks up as a 6.5-point underdog.

The Jayhawks have a better record against the spread when playing at home (6-8-0) than they do in away games (3-5-0).

This year, the Utes are 9-6-0 at home against the spread (.600 winning percentage). Away, they are 1-6-0 ATS (.143).

Kansas' record against the spread in conference games is 5-8-0.

Utah has five wins against the spread in 13 Big 12 games this season.

Kansas vs. Utah: Moneyline Betting Stats

Kansas has been chosen as the moneyline favorite in 20 games this year and has walked away with the win 16 times (80%) in those games.

The Jayhawks have a win-loss record of 12-2 when favored by -260 or better by sportsbooks this year.

Utah has put together a 3-10 record in games it was listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 23.1% of those games).

The Utes have played six times as a moneyline underdog with odds of +205 or longer, and lost each game.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Kansas has a 72.2% chance of walking away with the win.

Kansas vs. Utah Head-to-Head Comparison

Kansas has a +242 scoring differential, topping opponents by 10.1 points per game. It is putting up 76.4 points per game to rank 118th in college basketball and is allowing 66.3 per contest to rank 43rd in college basketball.

Hunter Dickinson leads Kansas, putting up 16.6 points per game (132nd in the country).

Utah puts up 75.4 points per game (148th in college basketball) while giving up 70.8 per contest (157th in college basketball). It has a +110 scoring differential and outscores opponents by 4.6 points per game.

Gabe Madsen's 15.3 points per game paces Utah and ranks 234th in the country.

The Jayhawks win the rebound battle by four boards on average. They record 35.4 rebounds per game, which ranks 35th in college basketball, while their opponents pull down 31.4 per contest.

Dickinson tops the team with 9.6 rebounds per game (17th in college basketball play).

The 34.7 rebounds per game the Utes accumulate rank 57th in the country, 3.4 more than the 31.3 their opponents pull down.

Keanu Dawes paces the Utes with 5.4 rebounds per game (470th in college basketball).

Kansas' 97.8 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 132nd in college basketball, and the 84.9 points it allows per 100 possessions rank 22nd in college basketball.

The Utes rank 180th in college basketball averaging 95.7 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 112th, allowing 89.9 points per 100 possessions.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!