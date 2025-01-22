Kansas vs TCU Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 22

Big 12 action features the No. 12 Kansas Jayhawks (13-4, 4-2 Big 12) on the road against the TCU Horned Frogs (10-7, 3-3 Big 12) on Wednesday, January 22, 2025 at 7:00 PM ET.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Kansas vs. TCU Game Info and Odds

Game day: Wednesday, January 22, 2025

Wednesday, January 22, 2025 Game time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Location: Fort Worth, Texas

Fort Worth, Texas Arena: Ed and Rae Schollmaier Arena

Kansas vs. TCU Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Kansas win (66.1%)

Before you wager on Wednesday's Kansas-TCU spread (Kansas -6.5) or over/under (136.5 points), take a look at the betting trends and insights below.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Kansas vs. TCU: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Kansas is 9-8-0 ATS this season.

TCU has won six games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 11 times.

As a 6.5-point underdog or more in 2024-25, TCU is 2-2 against the spread compared to the 6-6 ATS record Kansas puts up as a 6.5-point favorite.

The Jayhawks have a better record against the spread in home games (5-5-0) than they do in away games (2-3-0).

This season, the Horned Frogs are 4-6-0 at home against the spread (.400 winning percentage). On the road, they are 2-2-0 ATS (.500).

Kansas has covered the spread three times in six conference games.

TCU's Big 12 record against the spread is 3-3-0.

Kansas vs. TCU: Moneyline Betting Stats

Kansas has been the moneyline favorite in 15 games this season and has come away with the win 12 times (80%) in those contests.

This season, the Jayhawks have been victorious 10 times in 12 chances when named as a favorite of at least -255 or better on the moneyline.

TCU is 2-4 in games it was listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 33.3% of those games).

The Horned Frogs are 1-3 (winning just 25% of their games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +205 or longer.

Kansas has an implied victory probability of 71.8% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Kansas vs. TCU Head-to-Head Comparison

Kansas is outscoring opponents by 13.0 points per game with a +221 scoring differential overall. It puts up 76.5 points per game (138th in college basketball) and allows 63.5 per contest (16th in college basketball).

Hunter Dickinson is 183rd in college basketball with a team-high 15.8 points per game.

TCU has a +67 scoring differential, topping opponents by 3.9 points per game. It is putting up 70.4 points per game, 280th in college basketball, and is giving up 66.5 per outing to rank 54th in college basketball.

Noah Reynolds leads TCU, scoring 12.5 points per game (581st in college basketball).

The Jayhawks come out on top in the rebound battle by an average of 5.1 boards. They are grabbing 35.6 rebounds per game (46th in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 30.5 per outing.

Dickinson tops the Jayhawks with 10.2 rebounds per game (11th in college basketball action).

The 32.1 rebounds per game the Horned Frogs accumulate rank 207th in the nation, 1.5 more than the 30.6 their opponents record.

Ernest Udeh Jr.'s 8.3 rebounds per game lead the Horned Frogs and rank 57th in college basketball.

Kansas scores 98.7 points per 100 possessions (119th in college basketball), while allowing 81.9 points per 100 possessions (12th in college basketball).

The Horned Frogs rank 264th in college basketball averaging 92.5 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 71st, allowing 87.3 points per 100 possessions.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!