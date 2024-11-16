Kansas vs Oakland Basketball Prediction, Best Bets, Spread & Odds - November 16

The Kansas Jayhawks (3-0) will attempt to extend a three-game win streak when they host the Oakland Golden Grizzlies (1-2) on November 16, 2024 at Allen Fieldhouse.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Kansas vs. Oakland Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, November 16, 2024

Saturday, November 16, 2024 Game time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Lawrence, Kansas

Lawrence, Kansas Arena: Allen Fieldhouse

Take a look at some betting trends and insights for Kansas (-26.5) versus Oakland on Saturday. The over/under is set at 148.5 points for this game.

Kansas vs. Oakland: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Kansas compiled a 15-18-0 record against the spread last season.

Oakland won 24 games against the spread last year, while failing to cover 12 times.

Against the spread last season, the Jayhawks played better at home, covering nine times in 16 home games, and three times in 10 road games.

The Golden Grizzlies' winning percentage against the spread at home was .538 (7-6-0) last season. On the road, it was .688 (11-5-0).

Kansas vs. Oakland: Moneyline Betting Stats

Kansas was favored on the moneyline 23 total times last season. It finished 18-5 in those games.

The Jayhawks never played a game last season with moneyline odds of -20000 or shorter.

Oakland was underdogs in 15 games last season and won eight (53.3%) of those contests.

The Golden Grizzlies were not a bigger underdog last season than the +3500 moneyline set for this game.

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives Kansas a 99.5% chance to win.

Kansas vs. Oakland Head-to-Head Comparison

The Golden Grizzlies pulled down 33.4 rebounds per game (104th in college basketball) while conceding 32.3 per outing to their opponents. They outrebound opponents by 1.1 boards per game.

The Golden Grizzlies averaged 97.9 points per 100 possessions on offense (109th in college basketball), and gave up 93.8 points per 100 possessions (204th in college basketball).

