Kansas vs Missouri Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 8

The Missouri Tigers (7-1) hope to build on a seven-game home winning streak when they host the Kansas Jayhawks (7-1) on December 8, 2024.

Kansas vs. Missouri Game Info and Odds

Game day: Sunday, December 8, 2024

Game time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Location: Columbia, Missouri

Columbia, Missouri Arena: Mizzou Arena

Kansas vs. Missouri Picks and Prediction

Prediction: Kansas win (83.3%)

Kansas vs. Missouri: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Kansas has covered four times in eight chances against the spread this season.

Missouri has covered three times in eight chances against the spread this season.

The Jayhawks did a better job covering the spread when playing at home (9-7-0) last season than they did in road games (3-7-0).

Last year, the Tigers were 3-13-0 at home against the spread (.188 winning percentage). Away, they were 6-6-0 ATS (.500).

Kansas vs. Missouri: Moneyline Betting Stats

Kansas has been the moneyline favorite in seven games this season and has come away with the win six times (85.7%) in those contests.

The Jayhawks have been a -255 moneyline favorite on six occasions this season and won every game.

Missouri has been listed as the moneyline underdog just one other time so far this season, a game it lost.

The Tigers have yet to play as a moneyline underdog of +205 or longer.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Kansas has a 71.8% chance of walking away with the win.

Kansas vs. Missouri Head-to-Head Comparison

Kansas' +105 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 13.2 points per game) is a result of scoring 80.3 points per game (86th in college basketball) while giving up 67.1 per contest (89th in college basketball).

Hunter Dickinson's team-leading 14.5 points per game ranks 306th in the country.

Missouri is outscoring opponents by 24.3 points per game, with a +195 scoring differential overall. It puts up 91.1 points per game (third in college basketball) and gives up 66.8 per outing (86th in college basketball).

Caleb Grill leads Missouri, recording 13.6 points per game (411th in college basketball).

The 33.3 rebounds per game the Jayhawks average rank 179th in the nation, and are 1.7 more than the 31.6 their opponents grab per contest.

Dickinson averages nine rebounds per game (ranking 34th in college basketball) to lead the Jayhawks.

The Tigers win the rebound battle by 5.6 boards on average. They record 33.1 rebounds per game, 189th in college basketball, while their opponents pull down 27.5.

Josh Gray is 512th in the country with 5.3 rebounds per game, leading the Tigers.

Kansas' 103.8 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 54th in college basketball, and the 86.8 points it allows per 100 possessions rank 110th in college basketball.

The Tigers record 113.4 points per 100 possessions (first in college basketball), while allowing 83.1 points per 100 possessions (48th in college basketball).

