Kansas vs Kansas State Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 8

The Kansas State Wildcats (11-11, 5-6 Big 12) will look to extend a four-game winning streak when they host the Kansas Jayhawks (16-6, 7-4 Big 12) on February 8, 2025 at Bramlage Coliseum.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Kansas vs. Kansas State Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, February 8, 2025

Saturday, February 8, 2025 Game time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Manhattan, Kansas

Manhattan, Kansas Arena: Bramlage Coliseum

Kansas vs. Kansas State Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Kansas win (65.3%)

See the betting insights and trends below before placing a bet on Saturday's Kansas-Kansas State spread (Kansas -4.5) or over/under (140.5 points).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Kansas vs. Kansas State: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Kansas has compiled an 11-11-0 record against the spread this season.

Kansas State has won 12 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 10 times.

Kansas covers the spread when it is a 4.5-point favorite or more 53.3% of the time. That's less often than Kansas State covers as an underdog of 4.5 or more (66.7%).

When playing at home, the Jayhawks own a better record against the spread (6-7-0) compared to their ATS record on the road (3-4-0).

The Wildcats have performed better against the spread away (5-3-0) than at home (5-5-0) this year.

Kansas' record against the spread in conference action is 5-6-0.

Kansas State has nine wins against the spread in 11 Big 12 games this season.

Kansas vs. Kansas State: Moneyline Betting Stats

Kansas has been chosen as the moneyline favorite in 18 games this year and has walked away with the win 15 times (83.3%) in those games.

This year, the Jayhawks have won 13 of 15 games when listed as at least -182 or better on the moneyline.

Kansas State has won three of the 10 games it was the underdog on the moneyline this season (30%).

The Wildcats are 1-5 (winning only 16.7% of their games) when they have played as a moneyline underdog of +150 or longer.

Kansas has an implied victory probability of 64.5% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Kansas vs. Kansas State Head-to-Head Comparison

Kansas averages 76.8 points per game (109th in college basketball) while giving up 66 per contest (43rd in college basketball). It has a +238 scoring differential overall and outscores opponents by 10.8 points per game.

Hunter Dickinson ranks 145th in the country with a team-high 16.3 points per game.

Kansas State puts up 73.5 points per game (205th in college basketball) while giving up 70 per outing (129th in college basketball). It has a +76 scoring differential and outscores opponents by 3.5 points per game.

David N'Guessan's 12.6 points per game leads Kansas State and ranks 568th in college basketball.

The Jayhawks win the rebound battle by 3.9 boards on average. They collect 35.5 rebounds per game, which ranks 36th in college basketball, while their opponents pull down 31.6 per outing.

Dickinson tops the team with 9.6 rebounds per game (16th in college basketball action).

The Wildcats lose the rebound battle by an average of 1.2 boards. They are grabbing 30.4 rebounds per game (290th in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 31.6.

Coleman Hawkins is 166th in college basketball with seven rebounds per game, leading the Wildcats.

Kansas ranks 126th in college basketball by averaging 97.9 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively is 20th in college basketball, allowing 84.1 points per 100 possessions.

The Wildcats average 95.7 points per 100 possessions on offense (180th in college basketball), and concede 91.2 points per 100 possessions (153rd in college basketball).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!