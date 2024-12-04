Kansas vs Creighton Basketball Prediction, Best Bets, Spread & Odds - December 4

The Creighton Bluejays (5-3) hope to stop a three-game home losing streak when they host the Kansas Jayhawks (7-0) on December 4, 2024.

Kansas vs. Creighton Game Info and Odds

Game day: Wednesday, December 4, 2024

Wednesday, December 4, 2024 Game time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: Omaha, Nebraska

Omaha, Nebraska Arena: CHI Health Center Omaha

Kansas vs. Creighton Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Creighton win (65%)

Kansas is a 4.5-point favorite over Creighton on Wednesday and the total has been set at 152.5 points. Here are some betting insights and trends before making an informed wager on the matchup.

Kansas vs. Creighton: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Kansas has put together a 4-3-0 record against the spread this season.

Creighton has covered just once in eight games with a spread this year.

The Jayhawks did a better job covering the spread at home (9-7-0) last season than they did in road games (3-7-0).

Against the spread last season, the Bluejays had better results away (8-4-0) than at home (8-8-0).

Kansas vs. Creighton: Moneyline Betting Stats

Kansas has yet to lose any of the six games it has been chosen as the moneyline favorite in this season.

The Jayhawks have not lost in six games this year when favored by -178 or better on the moneyline.

Creighton has been listed as the moneyline underdog just one other time so far this season, a game it lost.

The Bluejays have not played a game this season with moneyline odds of +146 or longer.

Kansas has an implied victory probability of 64% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Kansas vs. Creighton Head-to-Head Comparison

Kansas is outscoring opponents by 16.8 points per game with a +118 scoring differential overall. It puts up 82.7 points per game (57th in college basketball) and allows 65.9 per contest (69th in college basketball).

Kansas' leading scorer, Hunter Dickinson, is 208th in college basketball averaging 15.7 points per game.

Creighton outscores opponents by 8.5 points per game (posting 77.6 points per game, 151st in college basketball, and conceding 69.1 per outing, 141st in college basketball) and has a +68 scoring differential.

Ryan Kalkbrenner leads Creighton, averaging 18.1 points per game (74th in college basketball).

The 33.9 rebounds per game the Jayhawks average rank 164th in the country, and are 3.6 more than the 30.3 their opponents grab per contest.

Dickinson's 9.1 rebounds per game lead the Jayhawks and rank 29th in college basketball action.

The Bluejays rank 23rd in the nation at 38.1 rebounds per game. That's 4.7 more than the 33.4 their opponents average.

Kalkbrenner is 49th in college basketball with 8.6 rebounds per game, leading the Bluejays.

Kansas' 106.6 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 32nd in college basketball, and the 84.9 points it allows per 100 possessions rank 82nd in college basketball.

The Bluejays rank 182nd in college basketball with 96.3 points scored per 100 possessions, and 98th defensively with 85.7 points conceded per 100 possessions.

