menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

NCAAF iconNCAAF

Explore NCAAF

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

NCAAF iconNCAAF

Explore NCAAF

More

More

Logo

START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK

Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NCAAF

Kansas vs Baylor Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 14 2024

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Kansas vs Baylor Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 14 2024

The Saturday schedule in college football includes a matchup between the Kansas Jayhawks and the Baylor Bears.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital info regarding NCAA football betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Kansas vs Baylor Odds & Spread

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

  • All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
  • Moneyline: Kansas: (-114) | Baylor: (-105)
  • Spread: Kansas: -1.5 (-108) | Baylor: +1.5 (-112)
  • Total: 61.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Kansas vs Baylor Betting Trends

  • Kansas has five wins in 10 games against the spread this year.
  • As a 1.5-point or greater favorite, Kansas has one win ATS (1-3) this season.
  • This season, six of Kansas' 10 games have go over the point total.
  • Baylor is 7-3-0 against the spread this year.
  • Baylor has won twice ATS (2-2) as a 1.5-point underdog or greater this year.
  • There have been seven Baylor games (out of 10) that hit the over this season.

Kansas vs Baylor Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Bears win (56.1%)

Kansas vs Baylor Point Spread

Kansas is favored by 1.5 points (-108 to cover) in this matchup. Baylor, the underdog, is -112.

Kansas vs Baylor Over/Under

Kansas versus Baylor on Nov. 30 has an over/under of 61.5 points, with the over -110 and the under -110.

Kansas vs Baylor Moneyline

Kansas is the favorite, -114 on the moneyline, while Baylor is a -105 underdog.

Kansas vs. Baylor Points Insights

Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
Kansas30.84624.36554.811
Baylor33.727267753.111

Kansas vs. Baylor Game Info

  • Game day: Saturday, November 30, 2024
  • Game time: 12 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: ESPN2
  • Location: Waco, Texas
  • Stadium: McLane Stadium

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Check out even more in-depth Kansas vs. Baylor analysis on FanDuel Research.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup