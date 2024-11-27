Kansas vs Baylor Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 14 2024
The Saturday schedule in college football includes a matchup between the Kansas Jayhawks and the Baylor Bears.
We've got you covered, in terms of the vital info regarding NCAA football betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Kansas vs Baylor Odds & Spread
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
- All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: Kansas: (-114) | Baylor: (-105)
- Spread: Kansas: -1.5 (-108) | Baylor: +1.5 (-112)
- Total: 61.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)
Kansas vs Baylor Betting Trends
- Kansas has five wins in 10 games against the spread this year.
- As a 1.5-point or greater favorite, Kansas has one win ATS (1-3) this season.
- This season, six of Kansas' 10 games have go over the point total.
- Baylor is 7-3-0 against the spread this year.
- Baylor has won twice ATS (2-2) as a 1.5-point underdog or greater this year.
- There have been seven Baylor games (out of 10) that hit the over this season.
Kansas vs Baylor Prediction & Pick
All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Bears win (56.1%)
Kansas vs Baylor Point Spread
Kansas is favored by 1.5 points (-108 to cover) in this matchup. Baylor, the underdog, is -112.
Kansas vs Baylor Over/Under
Kansas versus Baylor on Nov. 30 has an over/under of 61.5 points, with the over -110 and the under -110.
Kansas vs Baylor Moneyline
Kansas is the favorite, -114 on the moneyline, while Baylor is a -105 underdog.
Kansas vs. Baylor Points Insights
Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
|Kansas
|30.8
|46
|24.3
|65
|54.8
|11
|Baylor
|33.7
|27
|26
|77
|53.1
|11
Kansas vs. Baylor Game Info
- Game day: Saturday, November 30, 2024
- Game time: 12 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ESPN2
- Location: Waco, Texas
- Stadium: McLane Stadium
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Check out even more in-depth Kansas vs. Baylor analysis on FanDuel Research.