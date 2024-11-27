Kansas vs Baylor Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 14 2024

The Saturday schedule in college football includes a matchup between the Kansas Jayhawks and the Baylor Bears.

Kansas vs Baylor Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Kansas: (-114) | Baylor: (-105)

Kansas: (-114) | Baylor: (-105) Spread: Kansas: -1.5 (-108) | Baylor: +1.5 (-112)

Kansas: -1.5 (-108) | Baylor: +1.5 (-112) Total: 61.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Kansas vs Baylor Betting Trends

Kansas has five wins in 10 games against the spread this year.

As a 1.5-point or greater favorite, Kansas has one win ATS (1-3) this season.

This season, six of Kansas' 10 games have go over the point total.

Baylor is 7-3-0 against the spread this year.

Baylor has won twice ATS (2-2) as a 1.5-point underdog or greater this year.

There have been seven Baylor games (out of 10) that hit the over this season.

Kansas vs Baylor Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Bears win (56.1%)

Kansas vs Baylor Point Spread

Kansas is favored by 1.5 points (-108 to cover) in this matchup. Baylor, the underdog, is -112.

Kansas vs Baylor Over/Under

Kansas versus Baylor on Nov. 30 has an over/under of 61.5 points, with the over -110 and the under -110.

Kansas vs Baylor Moneyline

Kansas is the favorite, -114 on the moneyline, while Baylor is a -105 underdog.

Kansas vs. Baylor Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Kansas 30.8 46 24.3 65 54.8 11 Baylor 33.7 27 26 77 53.1 11

Kansas vs. Baylor Game Info

Game day: Saturday, November 30, 2024

Saturday, November 30, 2024 Game time: 12 p.m. ET

12 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Location: Waco, Texas

Waco, Texas Stadium: McLane Stadium

