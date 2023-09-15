Kansas State vs Missouri Prediction, Odds, & Betting Trends for College Football Week 3 Game

In college football action on Saturday, the Kansas State Wildcats face the Missouri Tigers.

Kansas State vs Missouri Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Kansas State: (-162) | Missouri: (+134)

Kansas State: (-162) | Missouri: (+134) Spread: Kansas State: -3.5 (-105) | Missouri: +3.5 (-115)

Kansas State: -3.5 (-105) | Missouri: +3.5 (-115) Total: 48.5 -- Over: (-112) | Under: (-108)

Kansas State vs Missouri Betting Trends

Kansas State hasn't lost a game against the spread this year.

Kansas State has yet to lose ATS (2-0) as a 3.5-point favorite or greater this season.

One of two Kansas State games have gone over the point total this year.

Missouri is winless against the spread this season.

Missouri and its opponent have yet to hit the over this season.

Kansas State vs Missouri Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Wildcats win (66.3%)

Kansas State vs Missouri Point Spread

Missouri is a 3.5-point underdog against Kansas State. Missouri is -115 to cover the spread, and Kansas State is -105.

Kansas State vs Missouri Over/Under

Kansas State versus Missouri, on September 16, has an over/under of 48.5, with the over being -112 and the under -108.

Kansas State vs Missouri Moneyline

Kansas State is a -162 favorite on the moneyline, while Missouri is a +134 underdog.

Kansas State vs. Missouri Points Insights

The Wildcats' average implied point total last season was 5.1 more points than their implied total in Saturday's game (31.1 implied points on average compared to 26 implied points in this game).

Last year, Kansas State put up more than 26 points in 11 games.

The 33.5-point average implied total last season for the Tigers is 10.5 more points than the team's 23-point implied total in this matchup.

