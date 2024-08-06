2024 Kansas Football Odds and Schedule

Odds updated as of 6:46 AM

The Kansas Jayhawks are 1-1 so far in 2024. Check out their full schedule and results below.

Kansas 2024 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Score Favorite Total 1 Lindenwood Aug. 29 W 48-3 - - 2 @ Illinois Sept. 7 L 23-17 Jayhawks (-5.5) 58.5 3 UNLV Sept. 13 - Jayhawks (-6.5) 56.5 4 @ West Virginia Sept. 21 - - - 5 TCU Sept. 28 - - - 6 @ Arizona State Oct. 5 - - - 8 Houston Oct. 19 - - - View Full Table

Kansas Last Game

The Jayhawks went head to head against the Illinois Fighting Illini in their last outing, losing 23-17. Jalon Daniels had 141 yards on 18-of-32 passing (56.2%) for the Jayhawks in that matchup against the Fighting Illini, with two touchdowns and three picks. He also added 10 carries for 35 yards with his legs. On the ground, Devin Neal ran for 101 yards on 14 carries (7.2 yards per carry). In the receiving game, Lawrence Arnold had 44 yards on four catches (11.0 per reception) with one touchdown in that game.

Kansas Betting Insights

Kansas has been listed as the moneyline favorite only one other time so far this season, a game they lost.

