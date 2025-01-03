Kansas City Chiefs vs. Denver Broncos: Head-to-Head Results and Rivalry History

Win/Loss History

Date Visitor Score Home Score 11/10/24 Denver Broncos 14 @ Kansas City Chiefs 16 10/29/23 Kansas City Chiefs 9 @ Denver Broncos 24 10/12/23 Denver Broncos 8 @ Kansas City Chiefs 19 1/1/23 Denver Broncos 24 @ Kansas City Chiefs 27 12/11/22 Kansas City Chiefs 34 @ Denver Broncos 28 1/8/22 Kansas City Chiefs 28 @ Denver Broncos 24 12/5/21 Denver Broncos 9 @ Kansas City Chiefs 22 View Full Table ChevronDown

Chiefs vs. Broncos Rivalry

First meeting : The Chiefs and Broncos first met on October 30, 1960. The Chiefs (then the Texans) won 17-14.

: The Chiefs and Broncos first met on October 30, 1960. The Chiefs (then the Texans) won 17-14. Classic AFC West showdowns : Both teams are part of the AFC West, guaranteeing two meetings each year that are often pivotal for playoff and divisional standings.

: Both teams are part of the AFC West, guaranteeing two meetings each year that are often pivotal for playoff and divisional standings. AFL roots: The Chiefs and Broncos have been in the same division since the AFL began in 1960.

The Chiefs and Broncos have been in the same division since the AFL began in 1960. 1960s dominance: The Chiefs (then the Texans) dominated the series in the 1960s, going 19-1 in 20 games played in that decade.

The Chiefs (then the Texans) dominated the series in the 1960s, going 19-1 in 20 games played in that decade. Peyton Manning days: With Peyton Manning under center for the Broncos, Denver went 7-1 over a stretch of four seasons.

With Peyton Manning under center for the Broncos, Denver went 7-1 over a stretch of four seasons. Historic QB Matchup: On Monday Night Football in 1994, John Elway and Joe Montana led the Broncos and Chiefs, respectively. The Chiefs won 31-28 in dramatic fashion.

The Chiefs-Broncos rivalry is an integral matchup each year in the NFL, as their rivalry dates back to the AFL days of the 1960s.

