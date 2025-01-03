FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NFL

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Denver Broncos: Head-to-Head Results and Rivalry History

FanDuel Staff
FanDuel Staff

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Denver Broncos: Head-to-Head Results and Rivalry History

Win/Loss History

Date
Visitor
Score
Home
Score
11/10/24Denver Broncos14@Kansas City Chiefs16
10/29/23Kansas City Chiefs9@Denver Broncos24
10/12/23Denver Broncos8@Kansas City Chiefs19
1/1/23Denver Broncos24@Kansas City Chiefs27
12/11/22Kansas City Chiefs34@Denver Broncos28
1/8/22Kansas City Chiefs28@Denver Broncos24
12/5/21Denver Broncos9@Kansas City Chiefs22

Chiefs vs. Broncos Rivalry

  • First meeting: The Chiefs and Broncos first met on October 30, 1960. The Chiefs (then the Texans) won 17-14.
  • Classic AFC West showdowns: Both teams are part of the AFC West, guaranteeing two meetings each year that are often pivotal for playoff and divisional standings.
  • AFL roots: The Chiefs and Broncos have been in the same division since the AFL began in 1960.
  • 1960s dominance: The Chiefs (then the Texans) dominated the series in the 1960s, going 19-1 in 20 games played in that decade.
  • Peyton Manning days: With Peyton Manning under center for the Broncos, Denver went 7-1 over a stretch of four seasons.
  • Historic QB Matchup: On Monday Night Football in 1994, John Elway and Joe Montana led the Broncos and Chiefs, respectively. The Chiefs won 31-28 in dramatic fashion.

The Chiefs-Broncos rivalry is an integral matchup each year in the NFL, as their rivalry dates back to the AFL days of the 1960s.

Looking for the latest NFL odds? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook and check out all of the NFL betting options.

