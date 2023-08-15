Kansas City Chiefs Odds to Win 2024 Super Bowl, Make Playoffs

Odds updated as of 11:40 AM

The Kansas City Chiefs are +500 to win the Super Bowl. Those are the second-best odds in the NFL as of October 14. In terms of reaching the postseason, they are priced at -2222.

Chiefs Postseason Odds

Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +500 (Bet $100 to win $500)

+500 (Bet $100 to win $500) Preseason Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +600 (Bet $100 to win $600)

+600 (Bet $100 to win $600) Odds to Make the Playoffs: -2222 (Bet $2,222 to win $100)

-2222 (Bet $2,222 to win $100) Odds to Win the AFC West: -380 (Bet $380 to win $100)

Chiefs Stats Insights

The Chiefs rank seventh in total offense this season (382.3 yards per game), but they've been thriving on the other side of the ball, ranking fifth-best in the with 284 yards allowed per game.

The Chiefs sport the ninth-ranked offense this season (24.5 points per game), and they've been better on the other side of the ball, ranking second-best with just 14.7 points allowed per game.

Kansas City ranks seventh in passing yards this year (263.8 per game), but has been thriving on the defensive side of the ball, ranking fifth-best in the with 183.8 passing yards allowed per game.

The Chiefs are totaling 118.5 rushing yards per game on offense (15th in the ), and they rank 12th on the other side of the ball with 100.2 rushing yards allowed per game.

Kansas City owns the ninth-ranked defense this year in terms of third-down efficiency (36% third-down conversion rate allowed), and has been more effective on the other side of the ball, ranking fourth-best with a 48.1% third-down conversion rate.

The Chiefs rank eighth in offensive yards per play (5.8) and sixth in yards per play allowed (5) this year.

With nine forced turnovers (sixth in ) against nine turnovers committed (26th in ), Kansas City's even turnover margin ranks 17th in the NFL.

Chiefs Betting Insights

The Chiefs are second-best in the league in terms of their odds to win the Super Bowl (+500), much higher than their computer rankings (eighth-best).

In terms of winning the Super Bowl, the Chiefs currently have slightly better odds, going from +600 at the beginning of the season to +500.

The Chiefs' chances of winning the Super Bowl, based on their odds, are 16.7%.

With odds of -2222, the Chiefs have been given a 95.7% chance of making the postseason.

Chiefs Leaders

Patrick Mahomes II has been a dual threat for Kansas City this season. He has 1,593 passing yards, completing 68.3% of his passes and collecting 11 touchdown passes and five interceptions this season. He's rushed for 185 yards (30.8 ypg) on 29 carries.

Isiah Pacheco has 387 rushing yards on 87 carries with three touchdowns. He's also added 17 catches for 135 yards (22.5 per game).

Travis Kelce's 346 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 46 times and has registered 36 receptions and three touchdowns.

Kelce has a "questionable" tag for Sunday's Week 7 matchup against the Chargers.

Rashee Rice has put up a 245-yard season with two touchdowns, reeling in 21 passes on 28 targets.

Chris Jones has 5.5 sacks to lead the team, and also has 4.0 TFL and 12 tackles.

Mike Edwards has a team-leading one interception to go along with 12 tackles, 2.0 TFL, one sack, and four passes defended.

