Justin Fields 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook
Justin Fields picked up 119.1 fantasy points last season, 30th among all NFL quarterbacks. The New York Jets QB is currently the 15th-ranked player at his position in fantasy (by average draft position) heading into 2025, and we have lots more stats and projections on him in this article.
Justin Fields Key Fantasy Stats
Check out Fields' fantasy outlook for 2025 based on 2024 data and this season's projections from numberFire:
Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
|2024 Fantasy Points
|119.1
|120
|30
|2025 Projected Fantasy Points
|267.7
|15
|15
Justin Fields 2024 Game-by-Game
In his best game of the season -- Week 4 versus the Indianapolis Colts -- Fields finished with 32.0 fantasy points. His stat line: 22-of-34 (64.7%), 312 yards, 1 TD, 0 INTs; 10 carries, 55 yards, 2 TDs. See the rest of his last-season game log here:
Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Pass Comp/Att
Pass Yards
Pass TDs
INTs
Rush TDs
|Week 1
|@Falcons
|11.9
|17-for-23
|156
|0
|0
|0
|Week 2
|@Broncos
|11.4
|13-for-20
|117
|1
|0
|0
|Week 3
|Chargers
|18.4
|25-for-32
|245
|1
|1
|1
|Week 4
|@Colts
|32.0
|22-for-34
|312
|1
|0
|2
|Week 5
|Cowboys
|15.9
|15-for-27
|131
|2
|0
|0
|Week 6
|@Raiders
|23.7
|14-for-24
|145
|0
|0
|2
|Week 11
|Ravens
|1.7
|-for-0
|0
|0
|0
Justin Fields and the Jets Receiving Corps
Fields had a strong stat line last year of 1,106 passing yards with a 65.8% completion rate (106-of-161), five touchdowns, one interception, and an average of 110.6 yards per game. Below is a look at how a few of Fields' possible receivers for the upcoming slate performed in 2024:
Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
|Garrett Wilson
|154
|101
|1104
|7
|23
|Allen Lazard
|60
|37
|530
|6
|12
|Breece Hall
|76
|57
|483
|3
|8
