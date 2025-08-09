FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

WNBA iconWNBA

Explore WNBA

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

More

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NFL

Justin Fields 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Justin Fields 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Justin Fields picked up 119.1 fantasy points last season, 30th among all NFL quarterbacks. The New York Jets QB is currently the 15th-ranked player at his position in fantasy (by average draft position) heading into 2025, and we have lots more stats and projections on him in this article.

Getting ready for fantasy football season? Compete for cash prizes with FanDuel fantasy football by entering your lineup today!

Justin Fields Key Fantasy Stats

Check out Fields' fantasy outlook for 2025 based on 2024 data and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2024 Fantasy Points119.112030
2025 Projected Fantasy Points267.71515

Justin Fields 2024 Game-by-Game

In his best game of the season -- Week 4 versus the Indianapolis Colts -- Fields finished with 32.0 fantasy points. His stat line: 22-of-34 (64.7%), 312 yards, 1 TD, 0 INTs; 10 carries, 55 yards, 2 TDs. See the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Pass Comp/Att
Pass Yards
Pass TDs
INTs
Rush TDs
Week 1@Falcons11.917-for-23156000
Week 2@Broncos11.413-for-20117100
Week 3Chargers18.425-for-32245111
Week 4@Colts32.022-for-34312102
Week 5Cowboys15.915-for-27131200
Week 6@Raiders23.714-for-24145002
Week 11Ravens1.7-for-0000

Kickoff your FanDuel fantasy football league today!

Justin Fields and the Jets Receiving Corps

Fields had a strong stat line last year of 1,106 passing yards with a 65.8% completion rate (106-of-161), five touchdowns, one interception, and an average of 110.6 yards per game. Below is a look at how a few of Fields' possible receivers for the upcoming slate performed in 2024:

Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
Garrett Wilson1541011104723
Allen Lazard6037530612
Breece Hall765748338

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Want more data and analysis on Justin Fields? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup