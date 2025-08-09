Justin Fields 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Justin Fields picked up 119.1 fantasy points last season, 30th among all NFL quarterbacks. The New York Jets QB is currently the 15th-ranked player at his position in fantasy (by average draft position) heading into 2025, and we have lots more stats and projections on him in this article.

Justin Fields Key Fantasy Stats

Check out Fields' fantasy outlook for 2025 based on 2024 data and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2024 Fantasy Points 119.1 120 30 2025 Projected Fantasy Points 267.7 15 15

Justin Fields 2024 Game-by-Game

In his best game of the season -- Week 4 versus the Indianapolis Colts -- Fields finished with 32.0 fantasy points. His stat line: 22-of-34 (64.7%), 312 yards, 1 TD, 0 INTs; 10 carries, 55 yards, 2 TDs. See the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Pass Comp/Att Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush TDs Week 1 @Falcons 11.9 17-for-23 156 0 0 0 Week 2 @Broncos 11.4 13-for-20 117 1 0 0 Week 3 Chargers 18.4 25-for-32 245 1 1 1 Week 4 @Colts 32.0 22-for-34 312 1 0 2 Week 5 Cowboys 15.9 15-for-27 131 2 0 0 Week 6 @Raiders 23.7 14-for-24 145 0 0 2 Week 11 Ravens 1.7 -for-0 0 0 0 View Full Table ChevronDown

Justin Fields and the Jets Receiving Corps

Fields had a strong stat line last year of 1,106 passing yards with a 65.8% completion rate (106-of-161), five touchdowns, one interception, and an average of 110.6 yards per game. Below is a look at how a few of Fields' possible receivers for the upcoming slate performed in 2024:

Name Targets Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Garrett Wilson 154 101 1104 7 23 Allen Lazard 60 37 530 6 12 Breece Hall 76 57 483 3 8

Want more data and analysis on Justin Fields? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.