JuJu Smith-Schuster Fantasy Week 2: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Dolphins
JuJu Smith-Schuster and the New England Patriots will play the Miami Dolphins -- whose passing defense was ranked 27th in the NFL last year (234.8 yards conceded per game) -- in Week 2, on Sunday at 8:20 PM ET.
For more details on Smith-Schuster, if you're considering him for your DFS lineup, read this piece prior to his upcoming game against the Dolphins.
Smith-Schuster vs. Dolphins Game Info
- Matchup: New England Patriots vs. Miami Dolphins
- Game Day: September 17, 2023
- Game Time: 8:20 PM
- Projected Fantasy Points: 5.27
- Projected Receiving Yards: 39.51
- Projected Receiving TDs: 0.24
Projections provided by numberFire
Smith-Schuster 2022 Fantasy Performance
- Ranked 37th at his position and 111th overall, Smith-Schuster picked up 107.3 fantasy points (6.7 per game) last season.
- In his one game this season, Smith-Schuster picked up 3.3 fantasy points. He had 33 receiving yards on four catches (seven targets) and zero touchdowns.
- In Week 7 last year versus the San Francisco 49ers, Smith-Schuster posted a season-high 18.4 fantasy points, with this stat line: seven receptions, 124 yards and one touchdown.
- In his second-best performance last year, Smith-Schuster picked up 17.3 fantasy points -- via five receptions, 113 yards and one touchdown -- in Week 6 versus the Buffalo Bills.
- Smith-Schuster accumulated 0.7 fantasy points -- one catch, seven yards, on one target -- in Week 3 against the Cincinnati Bengals, which was his poorest game of the season.
- In his second-worst game of the season, Smith-Schuster ended up with 1.0 fantasy points -- three receptions, 10 yards, on three targets -- in Week 2 against the Los Angeles Chargers.
Dolphins Defensive Performance
- Miami surrendered more than 300 passing yards to five QBs last season.
- 15 players have thrown for at least one touchdown in a game against the Dolphins last season.
- Against Miami last season, eight players threw for two or more touchdowns in a game.
- Last season, the Dolphins allowed three players to throw for three or more TDs in a game.
- Against Miami last season, six players collected more than 100 receiving yards in a game.
- The Dolphins allowed 26 players to haul in a TD pass against them last season.
- Looking at pass defense, Miami allowed one player to catch at least two touchdown passes against it last year.
- In terms of run defense, the Dolphins allowed two players to pile up more than 100 rushing yards in a game last season.
- On the ground, Miami allowed 13 players to score at least one rushing touchdown against them last season.
- Two players ran for multiple scores in a game against the Dolphins last year.
