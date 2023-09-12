JuJu Smith-Schuster Fantasy Week 2: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Dolphins

JuJu Smith-Schuster and the New England Patriots will play the Miami Dolphins -- whose passing defense was ranked 27th in the NFL last year (234.8 yards conceded per game) -- in Week 2, on Sunday at 8:20 PM ET.

For more details on Smith-Schuster, if you're considering him for your DFS lineup, read this piece prior to his upcoming game against the Dolphins.

Smith-Schuster vs. Dolphins Game Info

Matchup: New England Patriots vs. Miami Dolphins

New England Patriots vs. Miami Dolphins Game Day: September 17, 2023

September 17, 2023 Game Time: 8:20 PM

8:20 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 5.27

5.27 Projected Receiving Yards: 39.51

39.51 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.24

Smith-Schuster 2022 Fantasy Performance

Ranked 37th at his position and 111th overall, Smith-Schuster picked up 107.3 fantasy points (6.7 per game) last season.

In his one game this season, Smith-Schuster picked up 3.3 fantasy points. He had 33 receiving yards on four catches (seven targets) and zero touchdowns.

In Week 7 last year versus the San Francisco 49ers, Smith-Schuster posted a season-high 18.4 fantasy points, with this stat line: seven receptions, 124 yards and one touchdown.

In his second-best performance last year, Smith-Schuster picked up 17.3 fantasy points -- via five receptions, 113 yards and one touchdown -- in Week 6 versus the Buffalo Bills.

Smith-Schuster accumulated 0.7 fantasy points -- one catch, seven yards, on one target -- in Week 3 against the Cincinnati Bengals, which was his poorest game of the season.

In his second-worst game of the season, Smith-Schuster ended up with 1.0 fantasy points -- three receptions, 10 yards, on three targets -- in Week 2 against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Dolphins Defensive Performance

Miami surrendered more than 300 passing yards to five QBs last season.

15 players have thrown for at least one touchdown in a game against the Dolphins last season.

Against Miami last season, eight players threw for two or more touchdowns in a game.

Last season, the Dolphins allowed three players to throw for three or more TDs in a game.

Against Miami last season, six players collected more than 100 receiving yards in a game.

The Dolphins allowed 26 players to haul in a TD pass against them last season.

Looking at pass defense, Miami allowed one player to catch at least two touchdown passes against it last year.

In terms of run defense, the Dolphins allowed two players to pile up more than 100 rushing yards in a game last season.

On the ground, Miami allowed 13 players to score at least one rushing touchdown against them last season.

Two players ran for multiple scores in a game against the Dolphins last year.

