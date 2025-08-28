JuJu Smith-Schuster 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Ahead of the 2025 season, Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster could be a fantasy option for you, so see below, where you'll find stats and fantasy projections.

JuJu Smith-Schuster Key Fantasy Stats

Check out Smith-Schuster's fantasy outlook for 2025 based on 2024 data and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2024 Fantasy Points 35.1 303 102 2025 Projected Fantasy Points 67.8 171 68

JuJu Smith-Schuster 2024 Game-by-Game

In Week 5 against the New Orleans Saints, Smith-Schuster posted a season-high 13.0 fantasy points, thanks to this stat line: seven receptions, 130 yards. Look at the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Ravens 0.0 1 0 0 0 Week 3 @Falcons 7.7 3 2 17 1 Week 5 Saints 13.0 8 7 130 0 Week 11 @Bills 0.8 1 1 8 0 Week 12 @Panthers 0.6 2 1 6 0 Week 13 Raiders 1.0 1 1 10 0 Week 14 Chargers 3.1 2 2 31 0 View Full Table ChevronDown

JuJu Smith-Schuster vs. Other Chiefs Receivers

The Chiefs ran 57.1% passing plays and 42.9% rushing plays last season. They ranked 15th in the NFL in scoring. Below is a look at how Smith-Schuster's 2024 receiving stats stack up against his Kansas City Chiefs teammates:

Name Targets Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets JuJu Smith-Schuster 26 18 231 2 6 Travis Kelce 133 97 823 3 25 Xavier Worthy 98 59 638 6 17 Noah Gray 49 40 437 5 8

