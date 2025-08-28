FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NFL

JuJu Smith-Schuster 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

JuJu Smith-Schuster 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Ahead of the 2025 season, Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster could be a fantasy option for you, so see below, where you'll find stats and fantasy projections.

JuJu Smith-Schuster Key Fantasy Stats

Check out Smith-Schuster's fantasy outlook for 2025 based on 2024 data and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2024 Fantasy Points35.1303102
2025 Projected Fantasy Points67.817168

JuJu Smith-Schuster 2024 Game-by-Game

In Week 5 against the New Orleans Saints, Smith-Schuster posted a season-high 13.0 fantasy points, thanks to this stat line: seven receptions, 130 yards. Look at the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
Week 1Ravens0.01000
Week 3@Falcons7.732171
Week 5Saints13.0871300
Week 11@Bills0.81180
Week 12@Panthers0.62160
Week 13Raiders1.011100
Week 14Chargers3.122310

JuJu Smith-Schuster vs. Other Chiefs Receivers

The Chiefs ran 57.1% passing plays and 42.9% rushing plays last season. They ranked 15th in the NFL in scoring. Below is a look at how Smith-Schuster's 2024 receiving stats stack up against his Kansas City Chiefs teammates:

Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
JuJu Smith-Schuster261823126
Travis Kelce13397823325
Xavier Worthy9859638617
Noah Gray494043758

Want more data and analysis on JuJu Smith-Schuster? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.

