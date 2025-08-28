JuJu Smith-Schuster 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook
Ahead of the 2025 season, Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster could be a fantasy option for you, so see below, where you'll find stats and fantasy projections.
JuJu Smith-Schuster Key Fantasy Stats
Check out Smith-Schuster's fantasy outlook for 2025 based on 2024 data and this season's projections from numberFire:
Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
|2024 Fantasy Points
|35.1
|303
|102
|2025 Projected Fantasy Points
|67.8
|171
|68
JuJu Smith-Schuster 2024 Game-by-Game
In Week 5 against the New Orleans Saints, Smith-Schuster posted a season-high 13.0 fantasy points, thanks to this stat line: seven receptions, 130 yards. Look at the rest of his last-season game log here:
Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
|Week 1
|Ravens
|0.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 3
|@Falcons
|7.7
|3
|2
|17
|1
|Week 5
|Saints
|13.0
|8
|7
|130
|0
|Week 11
|@Bills
|0.8
|1
|1
|8
|0
|Week 12
|@Panthers
|0.6
|2
|1
|6
|0
|Week 13
|Raiders
|1.0
|1
|1
|10
|0
|Week 14
|Chargers
|3.1
|2
|2
|31
|0
JuJu Smith-Schuster vs. Other Chiefs Receivers
The Chiefs ran 57.1% passing plays and 42.9% rushing plays last season. They ranked 15th in the NFL in scoring. Below is a look at how Smith-Schuster's 2024 receiving stats stack up against his Kansas City Chiefs teammates:
Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
|JuJu Smith-Schuster
|26
|18
|231
|2
|6
|Travis Kelce
|133
|97
|823
|3
|25
|Xavier Worthy
|98
|59
|638
|6
|17
|Noah Gray
|49
|40
|437
|5
|8
