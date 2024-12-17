Josh Jacobs Fantasy Week 16: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Saints

Running back Josh Jacobs has a matchup versus the 27th-ranked rushing defense in the league (134.4 yards conceded per game) in Week 16, when his Green Bay Packers meet the New Orleans Saints, Monday at 8:15 PM ET.

Thinking about Jacobs for your daily fantasy lineup, with his next game versus the Saints? We've got stats and information for you in this article.

Thinking about playing Jacobs this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Jacobs vs. Saints Game Info

Matchup: Green Bay Packers vs. New Orleans Saints

Green Bay Packers vs. New Orleans Saints Game Day: December 23, 2024

December 23, 2024 Game Time: 8:15 PM

8:15 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 17.1

17.1 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 18.3

18.3 Projected Rushing Yards: 96.57

96.57 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.83

0.83 Projected Receiving Yards: 19.86

19.86 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.12

Projections provided by numberFire

Jacobs Fantasy Performance

Jacobs has been one of the best players in fantasy at the RB position this season, ranking fourth with 15.6 fantasy points per game (218.9 total points). He is 16th in fantasy points among all players.

During his last three games, Jacobs has delivered 59.9 total fantasy points (20.0 per game), rushing the ball 63 times for 203 yards and five scores. As a receiver, he has tacked on 116 yards on eight receptions (eight targets).

Jacobs has generated 107.9 fantasy points (21.6 per game) during his last five games, as he's run for 385 yards with nine touchdowns on 107 carries. As a receiver, he has chipped in with 174 yards on 12 grabs (14 targets).

The highlight of Jacobs' fantasy season came against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 12, when he compiled 28.6 fantasy points with 106 rushing yards and three TDs on 26 carries.

From a fantasy perspective, Josh Jacobs delivered his lowest fantasy-point total of the year (4.8 points) in Week 3 against the Tennessee Titans, running for 43 yards on 14 carries with one catch for five yards.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Saints Defensive Performance

Five players have recorded over 300 yards passing in a game against New Orleans this year.

A total of Seven players have thrown for at least one TD versus the Saints this year.

A total of five players have thrown for at least two TDs against New Orleans this year.

The Saints have allowed one player to pass for three or more touchdowns in a game this year.

New Orleans has allowed more than 100 yards receiving to five players this season.

A total of 11 players have caught a touchdown pass against the Saints this season.

New Orleans has allowed at least two receiving TDs to three players this season.

The Saints have allowed five players to rack up over 100 yards rushing in a game this year.

New Orleans has allowed 12 players to score at least one rushing TD versus them this season.

A total of Four players have rushed for more than one TD versus the Saints this year.

Want more data and analysis on Josh Jacobs? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.