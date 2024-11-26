Josh Jacobs Fantasy Week 13: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Dolphins

In Week 13 (Thursday at 8:20 PM ET), running back Josh Jacobs and the Green Bay Packers will play the Miami Dolphins, who have the ninth-ranked rushing defense in the NFL (106.9 yards conceded per game).

Daily fantasy players, is Jacobs worth a look for his upcoming game against the Dolphins? Keep reading, because we can help you make the correct decision.

Jacobs vs. Dolphins Game Info

Matchup: Green Bay Packers vs. Miami Dolphins

Green Bay Packers vs. Miami Dolphins Game Day: November 28, 2024

November 28, 2024 Game Time: 8:20 PM

8:20 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 14.7

14.7 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 15.9

15.9 Projected Rushing Yards: 82.26

82.26 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.64

0.64 Projected Receiving Yards: 20.47

20.47 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.13

Projections provided by numberFire

Jacobs Fantasy Performance

At the RB position, Jacobs is currently the sixth-ranked fantasy player (23rd overall), tallying 159.0 total fantasy points (14.5 per game).

During his last three games, Jacobs has 58.8 total fantasy points (19.6 per game), toting the ball 57 times for 277 yards and four touchdowns. As a pass-catcher, he has added 71 yards on six catches (nine targets).

Jacobs has posted 98.5 fantasy points (19.7 per game) during his last five games, rushing for 480 yards and scoring six touchdowns on 94 carries. He has also helped out in the passing game with 85 yards on 12 grabs (16 targets) with one TDs as a pass-catcher.

The peak of Jacobs' fantasy season came against the San Francisco 49ers last week, when he racked up 28.6 fantasy points with zero passing yards, zero TDs, and picks. With his legs, he added 106 rushing yards on 26 carries (4.1 YPC) with three touchdowns.

From a fantasy standpoint, Josh Jacobs stumbled to his worst performance of the season in Week 3 against the Tennessee Titans, running 14 times for 43 yards, with one reception for five yards as a receiver (4.8 fantasy points).

Dolphins Defensive Performance

Miami has allowed one player to put up more than 300 yards passing in a game this season.

The Dolphins have given up at least one passing TD to seven opposing QBs this season.

A total of three players have thrown for two or more TDs against Miami this year.

The Dolphins have allowed one player to throw for three or more touchdowns in a game this season.

A total of four players have put up over 100 yards receiving in a game versus Miami this season.

The Dolphins have given up a TD reception by 11 players this year.

Miami has not allowed an opposing player to catch more than one touchdown pass in a game this year.

The Dolphins' defense has not allowed a player to put up over 100 yards rushing in a game this season.

Miami has allowed eight players to score at least one rushing TD against them this season.

The Dolphins have given up at least two rushing touchdowns to two players this year.

