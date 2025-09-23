Josh Allen Fantasy Football Week 4: Stats and Projections vs. Saints

In Week 4 (Sunday at 1 p.m. ET), QB Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills will face the New Orleans Saints, who have the 17th-ranked pass defense in the NFL (210.0 yards conceded per game).

With Allen's next game versus the Saints, should you consider him for your DFS lineup? Scroll down for more stats and info.

Josh Allen Week 4 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Buffalo Bills vs. New Orleans Saints

Buffalo Bills vs. New Orleans Saints Game Date: September 28, 2025

September 28, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 23.5

23.5 Projected Passing Yards: 235.61

235.61 Projected Passing TDs: 1.87

1.87 Projected Rushing Yards: 38.73

38.73 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.74

Projections provided by numberFire

Allen Fantasy Performance

Allen has been one of the top players in fantasy at the QB position this season, ranking second with 24.5 fantasy points per game (73.6 total points). He is second in fantasy points among all players.

Last week against the Miami Dolphins, Allen connected on 78.6% of his passes for 213 yards, with three touchdowns and zero interceptions with 25 rushing yards on the ground, good for 23.0 fantasy points.

Saints Defensive Performance

Not a single QB has posted more than 300 yards passing in a game versus New Orleans this season.

The Saints have allowed at least one passing TD to three opposing QBs this season.

New Orleans has allowed three players to throw for at least two TDs in a game this year.

The Saints have allowed one player to pass for at least three TDs in a game this season.

New Orleans has not given up more than 100 yards receiving to an opposing player this season.

The Saints have allowed a touchdown reception by seven players this season.

No player has caught more than one TD pass versus New Orleans this season.

The Saints' defense has not allowed a player to put up more than 100 yards on the ground in a game this season.

A total of one player has run for at least one TD against New Orleans this season.

The Saints have given up at least two rushing touchdowns to one player this season.

