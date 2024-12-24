Josh Allen Fantasy Week 17: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Jets

Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills will play the New York Jets and their fifth-ranked passing defense (188.3 yards conceded per game) in Week 17, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Thinking about Allen for your DFS lineup, with his next game against the Jets? We've got stats and info for you below.

Allen vs. Jets Game Info

Matchup: Buffalo Bills vs. New York Jets

Buffalo Bills vs. New York Jets Game Day: December 29, 2024

December 29, 2024 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 23.2

23.2 Projected Passing Yards: 231.33

231.33 Projected Passing TDs: 1.59

1.59 Projected Rushing Yards: 45.50

45.50 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.82

Projections provided by numberFire

Allen Fantasy Performance

Allen has been one of the top players in fantasy at the QB position this season, ranking second with 23.7 fantasy points per game (356.1 total points). He is second in fantasy points among all players.

During his last three games, Allen has piled up 858 passing yards (61-of-100) for six passing TDs with one pick, leading to 104.4 fantasy points (34.8 per game) during that period. On the ground, he's contributed 180 yards rushing on 27 carries with five touchdowns.

Allen has completed 101-of-157 passes for 1,268 yards, with nine touchdowns and two interceptions, in his last five games, resulting in 156.8 total fantasy points (31.4 per game). With his legs, he's added 253 rushing yards on 42 attempts with seven TDs.

The high point of Allen's fantasy season so far was Week 14 against the Los Angeles Rams, when he caught zero balls on targets for zero yards, good for 51.9 fantasy points.

From a fantasy standpoint, Josh Allen let down his fantasy managers against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 4, when he mustered only 7.3 fantasy points -- 16-of-29 (55.2%), 180 yards, 0 TDs, 0 INTs; 5 carries, 21 yards. It was his worst fantasy effort of the season.

Jets Defensive Performance

New York has allowed more than 300 yards passing to one player this season.

The Jets have given up at least one passing TD to 10 opposing QBs this season.

New York has given up two or more passing TDs to four opposing QBs this year.

No opposing quarterback has thrown for more than two TDs in a game against the Jets this year.

New York has given up over 100 yards receiving to four players this season.

The Jets have given up a TD reception by 13 players this year.

New York has allowed one player to catch two or more TD passes in a game this season.

The Jets have allowed four players to put up more than 100 yards rushing in a game this season.

New York has allowed 16 players to score at least one rushing TD versus them this season.

The Jets have allowed at least two rushing TDs to three players this year.

Want more data and analysis on Josh Allen? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.