Josh Allen 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Josh Allen picked up 379.1 fantasy points last season, second among all NFL quarterbacks. The Buffalo Bills QB is currently the most popular player at his position fantasy-wise (by average draft position) going into 2025, and we have lots more stats and projections on him here.

Josh Allen Key Fantasy Stats

Take a peek at Allen's fantasy outlook for 2025 based on 2024 numbers and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2024 Fantasy Points 379.1 2 2 2025 Projected Fantasy Points 358.6 1 1

Josh Allen 2024 Game-by-Game

Allen picked up 51.9 fantasy points -- 22-of-37 (59.5%), 342 yards, 3 TDs, 0 INTs; 10 carries, 82 yards, 3 TDs -- in Week 14 versus the Los Angeles Rams, his best game of the season. View the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Pass Comp/Att Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush TDs Week 1 Cardinals 31.2 18-for-23 232 2 0 2 Week 2 @Dolphins 9.8 13-for-19 139 1 0 0 Week 3 Jaguars 30.9 23-for-30 263 4 0 0 Week 4 @Ravens 7.3 16-for-29 180 0 0 0 Week 5 @Texans 14.6 9-for-30 131 1 0 0 Week 6 @Jets 24.4 19-for-25 215 2 0 1 Week 7 Titans 21.0 21-for-33 323 2 0 0 View Full Table ChevronDown

Josh Allen and the Bills Receiving Corps

Last year Allen racked up 3,731 passing yards (233.2 per game) while going 307-for-483 (63.6% completion percentage) and throwing for 28 touchdowns with six interceptions. Below is a glance at how several of Allen's potential receivers for the upcoming slate performed in 2024:

Name Targets Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Khalil Shakir 100 76 821 4 8 Josh Palmer 65 39 584 1 7 Keon Coleman 57 29 556 4 8

Want more data and analysis on Josh Allen? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.