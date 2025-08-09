FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NFL

Josh Allen 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Josh Allen picked up 379.1 fantasy points last season, second among all NFL quarterbacks. The Buffalo Bills QB is currently the most popular player at his position fantasy-wise (by average draft position) going into 2025, and we have lots more stats and projections on him here.

Josh Allen Key Fantasy Stats

Take a peek at Allen's fantasy outlook for 2025 based on 2024 numbers and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2024 Fantasy Points379.122
2025 Projected Fantasy Points358.611

Josh Allen 2024 Game-by-Game

Allen picked up 51.9 fantasy points -- 22-of-37 (59.5%), 342 yards, 3 TDs, 0 INTs; 10 carries, 82 yards, 3 TDs -- in Week 14 versus the Los Angeles Rams, his best game of the season. View the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Pass Comp/Att
Pass Yards
Pass TDs
INTs
Rush TDs
Week 1Cardinals31.218-for-23232202
Week 2@Dolphins9.813-for-19139100
Week 3Jaguars30.923-for-30263400
Week 4@Ravens7.316-for-29180000
Week 5@Texans14.69-for-30131100
Week 6@Jets24.419-for-25215201
Week 7Titans21.021-for-33323200

Josh Allen and the Bills Receiving Corps

Last year Allen racked up 3,731 passing yards (233.2 per game) while going 307-for-483 (63.6% completion percentage) and throwing for 28 touchdowns with six interceptions. Below is a glance at how several of Allen's potential receivers for the upcoming slate performed in 2024:

Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
Khalil Shakir1007682148
Josh Palmer653958417
Keon Coleman572955648

Want more data and analysis on Josh Allen? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.

