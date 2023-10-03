Jordan Addison Fantasy Week 5: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Chiefs

In Week 5 (Sunday at 4:25 PM ET), WR Jordan Addison and the Minnesota Vikings will meet the Kansas City Chiefs, who have the ninth-ranked pass defense in the NFL (190.5 yards allowed per game).

With Addison's next game versus the Chiefs, should you think about him for your daily fantasy roster? See below for more stats and info.

Addison vs. Chiefs Game Info

Matchup: Minnesota Vikings vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Minnesota Vikings vs. Kansas City Chiefs Game Day: October 8, 2023

October 8, 2023 Game Time: 4:25 PM

4:25 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 5.21

5.21 Projected Receiving Yards: 35.66

35.66 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.28

Projections provided by numberFire

Addison Fantasy Performance

Addison is currently the 41st-ranked fantasy player at his position (98th overall), posting 30.5 total fantasy points (7.6 per game).

In his last three games, Addison has amassed 18.4 total fantasy points (6.1 per game), catching nine balls (on 14 targets) for 124 yards and one touchdown.

The high point of Addison's season as a fantasy producer came against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 2, as he posted 13.2 fantasy points by scampering for zero yards on zero attempts. In the receiving game, he grabbed three passes on five targets for 72 yards and one TD.

Chiefs Defensive Performance

Kansas City has not allowed a player to register more than 300 yards passing against them in a matchup yet this year.

The Chiefs have allowed three players to pass for at least one TD in a game this year.

A total of one player has thrown for at least two touchdowns against Kansas City this season.

The Chiefs have not allowed a player to throw for three or more touchdowns against them in a game this season.

A total of one player has collected more than 100 yards receiving in a game against Kansas City this season.

A total of Four players have caught a TD pass against the Chiefs this year.

Kansas City has not allowed an opposing player to catch two or more touchdown passes in a game this season.

The Chiefs have not given up more than 100 yards rushing to an opposing player this season.

Kansas City has allowed at least one rushing touchdown to one player this season.

The Chiefs have not allowed an opposing player to score more than one rushing TD against them this season.

